'We need you’: Adam Sandler shares memories of New Hampshire graduation in message to class of 2020

Apparently Adam Sandler’s graduation from Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire wasn’t all that different from graduations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor tweeted a photo of himself from high school wearing his cap and gown, along with a few words for graduates entering an uncertain world.

“Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart,” Sandler wrote. “You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it’s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?