Do you know who Logan International Airport is named after? Right, someone named Logan. But which one? Major General Edward Lawrence Logan served in the Spanish-American War and World War I.
Several major airports are named after military figures. Chicago’s O’Hare is named after the first Medal of Honor winner in World War II, Edward O’Hare. Milwaukee’s Mitchell is named after Army aviator General William (Billy) Mitchell.
More often they’re named after politicians, like New York’s John F. Kennedy and La Guardia, honoring Mayor Fiorella H. La Guardia; or Ronald Reagan Washington National. Logan, in fact, is a two-fer. He also served as a Boston city councilor, state representative, state senator, and municipal court judge.
There’s a far more recognizable category of airport namesakes, even if there aren’t as many airports named after them as for military leaders or politicians: composers and musicians. What’s the connection?
Well, it’s not as if there’s a connection with the military (unless the namesake was a flyer) or politics. Or, for that matter, movies (welcome to Southern California’s John Wayne Airport, Orange County). As with those figures, each city chose to honor a distinguished — and also maybe tourist-attracting — native or resident. Plus, there actually is a connection, metaphorically speaking between aviation and music. You’ve heard the expression “on wings of song”?
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
New Orleans
Named for: jazz trumpeter and singer (1901-71)
Warsaw Chopin Airport
Warsaw
Named for: classical composer Frederic Chopin (1810-49)
Leoš Janáček Airport Ostrava
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Named for: classical composer (1854-1928)
Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport
Rio de Janeiro
Named for: samba composer, singer, and musician (1927-94)
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Liverpool
Named for: former Beatle — and onetime Liverpool airport employee (1940-80)
Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport
Budapest
Named for: classical composer Franz Liszt (1811-86)
W.A. Mozart International Airport
Salzburg, Austria
Named for: classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91)
Astor Piazzolla International Airport
Mar del Plata, Argentina
Named for: tango composer and musician (1921-92)
Donetsk Sergei Prokofiev International Airport
Donetsk, Ukraine
Named for: classical composer (1891-1953)
Giuseppe Verdi Airport (also known as Parma Giuseppe Verdi Airport or just Parma Airport)
Parma, Italy
Named for: classical composer (1813-1901)
Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.