On wings of song

Many airports are named after military or political figures. Here are 10 named after composers and musicians.

By Mark Feeney Globe Staff,Updated May 28, 2020, 26 minutes ago
A brass band led a second line parade during festivities for the opening of the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., in November.Gerald Herbert/AP/file

Do you know who Logan International Airport is named after? Right, someone named Logan. But which one? Major General Edward Lawrence Logan served in the Spanish-American War and World War I.

Several major airports are named after military figures. Chicago’s O’Hare is named after the first Medal of Honor winner in World War II, Edward O’Hare. Milwaukee’s Mitchell is named after Army aviator General William (Billy) Mitchell.

More often they’re named after politicians, like New York’s John F. Kennedy and La Guardia, honoring Mayor Fiorella H. La Guardia; or Ronald Reagan Washington National. Logan, in fact, is a two-fer. He also served as a Boston city councilor, state representative, state senator, and municipal court judge.

There’s a far more recognizable category of airport namesakes, even if there aren’t as many airports named after them as for military leaders or politicians: composers and musicians. What’s the connection?

Well, it’s not as if there’s a connection with the military (unless the namesake was a flyer) or politics. Or, for that matter, movies (welcome to Southern California’s John Wayne Airport, Orange County). As with those figures, each city chose to honor a distinguished — and also maybe tourist-attracting — native or resident. Plus, there actually is a connection, metaphorically speaking between aviation and music. You’ve heard the expression “on wings of song”?

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

New Orleans

Named for: jazz trumpeter and singer (1901-71)

Warsaw Chopin Airport

Warsaw

Named for: classical composer Frederic Chopin (1810-49)

Frederic Chopin.AP

Leoš Janáček Airport Ostrava

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Named for: classical composer (1854-1928)

The statue of Brazilian musician and composer Antonio Carlos "Tom" Jobim on Rio de Janeiro's Arpoador beach featured a face mask on April 24.Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport

Rio de Janeiro

Named for: samba composer, singer, and musician (1927-94)

John Lennon in 1971.AP/file

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool

Named for: former Beatle — and onetime Liverpool airport employee (1940-80)

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport

Budapest

Named for: classical composer Franz Liszt (1811-86)

Reproduction of a painting of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.AFP

W.A. Mozart International Airport

Salzburg, Austria

Named for: classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91)

Astor Piazzolla International Airport

Mar del Plata, Argentina

Named for: tango composer and musician (1921-92)

A statue of Astor Piazzolla in Buenos Aires. Fabian Gastiarena/Getty Images/file

Donetsk Sergei Prokofiev International Airport

Donetsk, Ukraine

Named for: classical composer (1891-1953)

A portrait of Giuseppe Verdi.Giovanni Boldini/Wikimedia Commons

Giuseppe Verdi Airport (also known as Parma Giuseppe Verdi Airport or just Parma Airport)

Parma, Italy

Named for: classical composer (1813-1901)


Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.