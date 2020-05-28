On wings of song

Do you know who Logan International Airport is named after? Right, someone named Logan. But which one? Major General Edward Lawrence Logan served in the Spanish-American War and World War I.

Several major airports are named after military figures. Chicago’s O’Hare is named after the first Medal of Honor winner in World War II, Edward O’Hare. Milwaukee’s Mitchell is named after Army aviator General William (Billy) Mitchell.

More often they’re named after politicians, like New York’s John F. Kennedy and La Guardia, honoring Mayor Fiorella H. La Guardia; or Ronald Reagan Washington National. Logan, in fact, is a two-fer. He also served as a Boston city councilor, state representative, state senator, and municipal court judge.