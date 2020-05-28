103-year-old woman recovers from the coronavirus and celebrates with a cold beer

The 103-year-old became seriously ill from the coronavirus but managed to make a full recovery. To celebrate, she enjoyed an ice cold bottle of Bud Light.

Adam Gunn, her grandson-in-law, said Stejna lives at Life Care Center of Wilbraham and he and his family learned of her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 25.

As her health deteriorated, the staff at the nursing home became increasingly concerned that she wasn’t going to survive. Fearing that wasn’t go to make it, her family called to say goodbye to their beloved Babci (which is a Polish name for grandmother).

Gunn and his wife, Shelley, spoke to her, as did their 4-year-old daughter.

“I asked her if she was ready for heaven, and she said, ‘hell yeah,’” said Gunn, who lives in Easton. “She’s a feisty Polish woman who says how she feels.”

But she managed to pull through. Her condition improved, and on May 13 she received negative test results.

To mark the occasion she was treated with a beer.

“She beat it," said Gunn. “She’s doing great.”

After she received the results and enjoyed the Bud Light, Gunn said, “She told the staff to get the hell out of my room, I’m not sick anymore.”

Gunn said Stejna was always an avid sports fan, and she used to enjoy listening to sports broadcasts on a hand-held radio. “Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics...but she didn’t care much for football," he said. "Red Sox games are what she really liked.”

Stejna got married in 1938 and lived in Indian Orchard. She has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Teddy passed away in 1992, he said.

The story of her recovery — and video of her drinking the beer — originally appeared on WickedLocal.com and quickly became national news. When Gunn told Stejna about all of the media attention she was receiving, she shrugged it off.

“She said ‘It’s because it’s a cold beer, it’s good,’” said Gunn.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.