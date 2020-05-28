2 men arrested with handgun with high-capacity magazine, several bags of narcotics in Lynn

As he approached the car, the trooper noticed that both men in the car appeared nervous and “were moving in an exaggerated manner,” Procopio said. The driver, identified as Shondel Holloway, of Lynn, could not produce the car’s registration and said it was a rental that belonged to a relative. The passenger, later identified as Kemoni Boone, of Malden, could not produce identification, authorities said.

Around 6:40 p.m., a gang unit trooper saw a gray Dodge Durango with Virginia license plates driving about 60 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Route 107, according to David Procopio, State Police spokesman. The trooper pulled the car over.

Two 21-year-old men were arrested after state troopers searched the rented car they were riding in Wednesday evening in Lynn and allegedly found a handgun with a high-capacity magazine and several bags of narcotics. One of the suspects also allegedly vomited a bag of pills when he was being booked, State Police said.

Several other troopers responded to the scene and removed both men from the car, Procopio said. During a search of the car, troopers found “a Christmas gift bag” in the rear of the vehicle that contained a digital scale and several small plastic bags of a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, authorities said.

A black semiautomatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine was found hidden in the console area of the car, Procopio said. One round was in the chamber, while 15 were in the magazine. Both men were arrested and brought to the State Police barracks in Revere for booking, authorities said.

During the booking process, troopers found plastic bags containing pills believed to be Percocet, in each of the suspects’ pants, Procopio said. Holloway then told troopers he had to vomit, and subsequently vomited a plastic bag containing small blue pills believed to be Percocet, authorities said. Holloway was asked if he had swallowed any drugs other than the pills, and he said he had not.

Holloway is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to violate narcotics laws, possession of a Class B narcotics with intent to distribute, and trafficking heroin, authorities said.

Boone is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to violate narcotics laws, and trafficking in a Class B narcotic, authorities said.

Both men were also in possession of just under $2,500 suspected to be received from drug deals, Procopio said.

Holloway and Boone are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Thursday, authorities said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.