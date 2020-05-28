Billerica couple reunited at home after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The Billerica couple got sick around the same time in March and ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. Butch has been home since April 23, and Nancy finally came home on May 27.

To say that Butch and Nancy O’Leary are happy to be home would be an understatement.

But the past two months have not been easy.

Nancy is 67 years old. Her husband Butch is 69. They both had not been feeling well for more than a week when they went to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington on March 27.

“I was delirious,” she said. “I don’t remember the ride to the hospital.”

At one point they were both on ventilators at the same time. “We were across the hall from each other,” she said.

“My kids were given little hope for one of their parents to come home, nevermind two,” she said. “My poor kids...I feel so bad for what they they went through.”

Butch was taken off the ventilator after seven days; Nancy had to stay on a ventilator for 24 days.

After spending 42 days at Lahey she went to Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England in Woburn, and finally got to go home on May 27.

Nancy is thankful that she and her husband were able to recover, and worries about others who contract the virus. She said she will be “forever grateful” for the medical care she and her husband received.

“I wish everyone had the same outcome,” she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.