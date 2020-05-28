Boston police commissioner calls death of George Floyd ‘a damned SHAME’ in Twitter message

The four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday.

“My sympathy and condolences to the family of George Floyd who died after an encounter with Minneapolis Police Officers,” Gross tweeted. “I support the decision of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to terminate the four officers involved. Mr. Floyd’s death is a damned SHAME! God Bless him.”

Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross said Thursday that he supported the decision by authorities in Minneapolis to fire four officers involved in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man who died after a violent encounter with police in that Midwestern city on Memorial Day.

On Monday night, an employee at a Minneapolis grocery store called police after Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

In widely circulated cellphone video of the subsequent arrest, Floyd can be seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can’t breathe. The video ends with paramedics lifting a limp Floyd onto a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.

Floyd’s death has touched off protests and looting in Minneapolis, as well as demonstrations in other locales including Los Angeles, where hundreds of protesters speaking out against Floyd’s death on Wednesday blocked a freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

