Cape Cod officials say they will be ready for visitors this summer

Wendy K. Northcross, a task force member who also chairs the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, said Memorial Day weekend appeared to be more “subtle” on the Cape this year in terms of visitors. Northcross said officials are in the process of compiling weekend traffic data for the Cape bridges to see if the numbers bear that out.

Cape Cod will be open for business this summer, albeit in a limited fashion as the state economy gradually reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

She also pointed to a recent survey showing two-thirds of people indicated they would return to the Cape during the summer if it was deemed safe. Under Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan, slated to begin June 8, restaurants and hotels, two mainstays of the seasonal economy on the Cape, will be permitted to reopen with limitations.

The survey, Northcross said, “did indicate that people were willing to come to Cape Cod,." Northcross said a marketing plan will be launched “as soon as we are clear,” and businesses will “be ready to roll” once they have the green light to gradually begin resuming operations.

Also during Thursday’s call, officials encouraged the public to visit the website www.reopeningcapecod.org, which has information on the reopening process for businesses, visitors, and municipalities.

State Senator Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat, said officials are “always concerned” about the prospect of community spread of the virus with an influx in the population numbers. But he noted that the region saw a population spike in mid-March and managed to avoid a community outbreak at that time.

He said that shows safety measures such as social distancing are effective in combating the spread of the contagion.

“The real key for us as we reopen and as we welcome everyone back is that the public understands what we need to do,” Cyr said.

Thursday’s conference call came two days after the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force released a situational report on pandemic response in the region. The report, which was posted to reopeningcapecod.org, listed a number of steps taken by the task force to prepare for reopening.

According to the report, those measures included coordinating health surveillance strategy between Barnstable County officials and Cape Cod Healthcare; communicating with the state Reopening Advisory Board on the need for clarity and guidance for hosting large gatherings and outdoor entertainment; developing universal beach signs to standardize guidance and enforcement across Cape Cod; convening a short-term rental working group to develop best practices for cleaning and containing positive cases; and seeking final guidance contingent on Phase 2 of the state reopening plan.

In addition, the report said, the Cape and Islands legislative delegation has “advocated for a bill to ease the process of alcohol pouring licensures for the summer months, to expedite the process of converting to curbside service.”

Regarding beaches, the report said the task force will work “with local boards of health to synchronize beach guidelines and enforcement practices across towns.”

Cyr said in a recent statement that visitors to the region and residents must exercise caution as reopening slowly begins.

"Even in the context of a summer that will look very different from years past, we welcome, appreciate, and depend on our seasonal residents and visitors as members of our own community,” Cyr said. "It is imperative that each of us take responsibility for our own role in containing the spread of the virus as we look to reopen. In practice, this means wearing face covering when necessary, washing hands and surfaces often, keeping appropriate levels of distance, and staying vigilant for symptoms. Adherence to public health guidelines will determine the pace at which we can reopen and resume our regional tourism economy as it was in years past.”

