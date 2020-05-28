At funeral, Donna Morrissey remembered for her compassion, grace under pressure

"At each event, Donna Morrissey was a person of dignity, strength, compassion, grace, beauty and style,” he said. “Even in the midst of evil, Donna was a force for good.”

Before that, she was the spokeswoman for the Catholic Church’s Boston Archdiocese, dealing with “disaster and carnage” when the clergy sexual abuse scandal erupted, Bishop Mark O’Connell said to family and friends who gathered for her funeral Thursday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

Donna Morrissey was among the first to respond to some of the nation’s worst disasters, from the Boston Marathon bombings to deadly mass shootings and hurricanes. As the face of the American Red Cross, she offered survivors humanitarian aide and a shoulder to lean on.

Morrissey died last Friday from the coronavirus at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was 51. She resided in Newton and Brewster.

It was a life well-lived, O’Connell told mourners, and devoted to others.

“It was about compassion, service, grit, multitasking, grace under pressure, and determination to truly assist the suffering,” he said.

Her funeral, held nine days after the state’s churches were allowed to reopen with restrictions, marked a rare public gathering during the pandemic. Seventy-five people attended the service in a church that holds as many as 500. They wore masks, sat at least six feet apart, and were required to remain in their pews throughout the service. They received communion at two separate stations, located at the front of the church, before exiting through side doors.

In between readings, a priest wiped down the podium and sprayed disinfectant on the microphone used by the speakers.

Mourners at the funeral services at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston for Donna Morrissey. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“This COVID-19 virus has claimed so many of our loved ones in the diocese,” said Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, offering his condolences to Morrissey’s mother, seated in the front pew, and her family and friends. He described her as a “talented, compassionate, humanitarian woman whose life made such a difference in so many ways.”

Morrissey, one of seven children of Donna Cosgrove Morrissey and the late William Morrissey, was born in Boston in 1968 and grew up in West Roxbury and Newton. She graduated from Boston College and worked as an assignment editor at WCVB Channel 5 and WBZ Channel 4.

She later worked at Regan Communications Group, where she rose to become vice president. In 2001, she left that job to work for the Boston Archdiocese.

For the past 17 years, Morrissey worked at the American Red Cross, most recently as director of national partnerships for biomedical services. She was deployed to more than 10 major disasters, including the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn; the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, the Boston Marathon bombings, and Hurricane Katrina.

“Our hearts are broken” George Regan, chairman of Regan Communications, told mourners. “It’s an extraordinary time to be here, celebrating an extraordinary life.”

Morrissey had “the force of a tornado” and played a huge rule in making Regan Communications a success before departing for what she thought would be her “dream job” at the Boston Archdiocese.

Instead, she found herself “at the center of a typhoon” as the clergy sexual abuse investigation unfolded, Regan said. She showed great compassion for victims and never got the credit she deserved for helping to bring about positive changes within the church, he said.

Bagpipes played by a member of the Boston Police Gaelic Column for the funeral services at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston for Donna Morrissey. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

At the Red Cross, Morrissey served as director of a national crisis unit, responding to disasters across the country, comforting victims, and organizing donors during blood shortages.

In 2017, when Laboure College honored Morrissey with a Massachusetts Care Award, she said: "My family brought me up to not only rely on my faith in God, but also to give back to the community,” according to an interview posted online.

When she was hospitalized with the coronavirus, Morrissey didn’t ask, “Why me?” Regan said. Her first instinct was to thank the doctors and nurses who were caring for her.

Even as her health declined, Regan said, she tried to educate her friends about the virus, writing on Facebook, “Please, please take it seriously! Our lives depend on it!”

When she was placed on a ventilator, she told her family and friends she was looking forward to being reunited with her father, who died in September.

“She had one last lesson to teach us all,” Regan said. “Although her loss is immeasurable, her incredible life is what we will all be remembering. Donna only got to spend 51 years on this earth and she didn’t waste a second of it.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.