Groups call for Raimondo to stop delaying access to public records

“In light of the message of indifference that this action is communicating to public bodies about, and the toll it is taking on, the public’s right to know, we ask that you immediately rescind the extension,” the seven groups said in a letter. “Or, at a minimum, formally commit to letting it expire on June 14.”

Two and a half months ago, Raimondo issued an executive order suspending some requirements of the Access to Public Records Act in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Common Cause Rhode Island urged the governor to not renew that order when it expired in mid-April, but she extended it twice.

PROVIDENCE — Seven press and open government groups on Thursday called for Governor Gina M. Raimondo to stop giving public bodies an 20 extra days to respond to public records requests.

The law already gives public bodies 10 business days to respond to records requests, plus an additional 20 business days if it’s an “undue burden” to reply by then. But Raimondo’s order gave public bodies 20 more business days to respond, so now records can be withheld from the public for almost two-and-a-half months, the groups said.

“Government transparency is more, not less, critical during emergency situations, and has a major role to play in these times,” the letter states.

The groups signing the letter were ACCESS/RI, the ACLU of Rhode Island, Common Cause Rhode Island, New England First Amendment Coalition, League of Women Voters of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Press Association, and the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association.

