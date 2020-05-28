Large group of teens dispersed after crowding on a Beverly beach

A Beverly beach was cleared Wednesday after a large crowd of teens packed themselves onto the sand and ignored social distancing guidelines, officials said.

The teens gathered at Rice’s Beach on Ober Street, Mayor Mike Cahill said in a post on Facebook.

“I get it, teens. I empathize with you,” Cahill said in the post. “If this was last summer, we would have smiled to see you socializing and enjoying yourselves in the sun. The problem is we just can’t gather and socialize in this way right now.”