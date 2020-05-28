Large group of teens dispersed after crowding on a Beverly beach

A Beverly beach was cleared Wednesday after a large crowd of teens packed themselves onto the sand and ignored social distancing guidelines, officials said.
The teens gathered at Rice’s Beach on Ober Street, Mayor Mike Cahill said in a post on Facebook.
“I get it, teens. I empathize with you,” Cahill said in the post. “If this was last summer, we would have smiled to see you socializing and enjoying yourselves in the sun. The problem is we just can’t gather and socialize in this way right now.”
Cahill said the city is working on a plan to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases as warmer weather settles into Massachusetts and more people start visiting local beaches and parks.
Advertisement
In the meantime, masks must be worn or carried at all times by people in these public spaces, Cahill said. Visitors should stay six feet or more apart, should not play games together, or share objects with each other, he said.
“We still don’t know all we need to about [COVID-19] – we still don’t have a vaccine or well enough developed, proven treatments,” Cahill said. “We still have front line health care workers, first responders, and food service workers, as well as particularly vulnerable populations in Beverly who need our help in keeping this virus down.”
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos