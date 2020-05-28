Maine reports 3 deaths, 52 coronavirus cases

Maine reported three deaths and 52 new coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 84 and case count to 2,189.

All three deaths were reported in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Cumberland County has reported 46 virus-related deaths, the most of any county in the state, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14, followed by Kennebec and York with nine each and Androscoggin with two. Franklin, Penobscot, Hancock, and Aroostook have each reported one death.