Maine reports 3 deaths, 52 coronavirus cases

Maine reported three deaths and 52 new coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 84 and case count to 2,189.
All three deaths were reported in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.
Cumberland County has reported 46 virus-related deaths, the most of any county in the state, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14, followed by Kennebec and York with nine each and Androscoggin with two. Franklin, Penobscot, Hancock, and Aroostook have each reported one death.
Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of cases with 1,092, an increase of 27 cases since Wednesday, officials said. York and Androscoggin trail with 370 cases and 264 cases, respectively.
As of Wednesday, 46,123 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Another 45 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,402, officials said.
Four more people were hospitalized, as the number of people who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness rises to 264, officials said. Currently, 58 people are hospitalized, with 22 in critical care and 14 on ventilators.
There are 148 ICU beds and 233 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
