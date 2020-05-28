Makeshift memorial grows in Franklin Field where 5 men were shot, one fatally

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office oversees homicide investigations, both appeared in the development shortly after the gunfire broke out around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Ames Street.

The fatal shooting in the Franklin Field housing development off Blue Hill Avenue was the 16th homicide in Boston this year and comes just one week after four people were slain in the city in the span of six days.

A makeshift memorial was growing Thursday morning in the heart of a Dorchester housing development in the wake of a shooting that killed one man and wounded four others.

“It’s unfortunate, and, God bless, one of the adult males was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Gross told reporters at the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The four other victims did not sustain life-threatening wounds, police said.

“We are going to be working ‘round the clock . . .to make sure we are proactively looking for individuals, the small percentage of people causing harm in our communities,'’ Rollins told reporters. “And as I’ve said way too many times, we will be holding them accountable."

Rollins noted that her office, along with State Police, is also investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old East Boston boy near Eliot Circle in Revere that grew out of a confrontation between two groups. The teenager was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with critical injuries, State Police said.

“We had a very violent night not only in Boston, but in Suffolk County,” Rollins said.

Gross also said that while his officers were rushing to the Franklin Field development in Dorchester, other officers responded to Massachusetts Avenue where one person was shot and another was stabbed.

The victims in that incident did not receive life-threatening injuries, police said. The two victims self-admitted to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said

No arrests have been made in any of last night’s incidents.

The name and age of the person who was killed was not released by police.

This is developing story and will be updated.

