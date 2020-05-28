Man, 20, arrested for armed robbery with air pistol in Jamaica Plain

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint with an air pistol in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night, police said.

Around 11:36 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery by 128 South St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, a man told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who fled on foot with his backpack, which contained his wallet, money, and other personal items.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect, later identified as Camren Durocher, of Jamaica Plain, wearing the victim’s backpack, police said. Durocher was arrested without incident. Officers recovered the victim’s belongings and found a handgun in the bag, later determined to be a Umarex air pistol, authorities said.