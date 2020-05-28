Mass. reports 675 new coronavirus cases, 93 new deaths as key metrics trend generally downward

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 675 to 94,895. The Department of Public Health also reported 10,179 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 562,323 in the state.

The state reported Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 93 cases to 6,640, as key metrics that state officials are monitoring continued to trend generally downward.

While the death toll and infection tally rose, three of the four key metrics being monitored by the state remained stable or ticked downward.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates stayed stable at 8.1 percent, down from highs earlier this month of more than 16 percent. The number has dropped 72 percent since April 15.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped slightly to 2,109 on Wednesday, down from 2,115 a day earlier. It has dropped 41 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity increased slightly from eight on Tuesday to nine on Wednesday, though it was still down 57 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths dropped from 64 on Sunday to 54 on Monday, down 65 percent since April 15.

The state continues to inch forward with its reopening plan while eyeing the public health statistics. But Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday that due to safety concerns the 2020 Boston Marathon, which was postponed to Sept. 14, would be canceled and held virtually instead.

“There’s no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity,” Walsh said. “And while our goal and hope was to make progress in containing the virus and recovering our economy, this kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on Sept. 14 or anytime this year.”

How bad will the eventual toll of the coronavirus pandemic be?

A new University of Massachusetts model on Tuesday estimated the number of coronavirus deaths would reach 7,930 by June 20. The model, an ensemble that combines predictions from multiple models, only looks four weeks ahead.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model predicts Massachusetts will see a total of 8,232 deaths by Aug. 4.

The numbers may be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen and more people interact. A new study from Imperial College London painted a dire picture of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com