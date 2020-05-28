Media to R.I. governor: Stop delaying records requests

PROVIDENCE -- Seven Rhode Island media and open government groups called on Governor Gina M. Raimondo Thursday to stop giving public entities 20 extra days to respond to records requests, saying it was infringing on the public’s right to know.
Two and a half months ago, Raimondo issued an executive order suspending some requirements of the Access to Public Records Act in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Common Cause Rhode Island urged the governor to not renew that order when it expired in mid-April, but she extended it twice.
“In light of the message of indifference that this action is communicating to public bodies about, and the toll it is taking on, the public’s right to know, we ask that you immediately rescind the extension,” the seven groups said in a letter. “Or, at a minimum, formally commit to letting it expire on June 14.”
The law already gives public bodies 10 business days to respond to records requests, plus another 20 business days if responding within 10 days would be an “undue burden.” But Raimondo’s order gave them an additional 20 business days, which means that records can be withheld from the public for almost two-and-a-half months.
“Government transparency is more, not less, critical during emergency situations, and has a major role to play in these times,” the letter states.
The groups signing the letter were ACCESS/RI, the ACLU of Rhode Island, Common Cause Rhode Island, New England First Amendment Coalition, League of Women Voters of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Press Association, and the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association.
The governor’s office responded by saying Raimondo is reviewing the executive order and "expects to make a determination in the coming days.”
Despite the extension, Raimondo’s office said, state officials continued to respond to public records requests as quickly as possible, and the governor’s office never used the additional 20-day extension.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com