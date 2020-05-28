Media to R.I. governor: Stop delaying records requests

PROVIDENCE -- Seven Rhode Island media and open government groups called on Governor Gina M. Raimondo Thursday to stop giving public entities 20 extra days to respond to records requests, saying it was infringing on the public’s right to know.

Two and a half months ago, Raimondo issued an executive order suspending some requirements of the Access to Public Records Act in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Common Cause Rhode Island urged the governor to not renew that order when it expired in mid-April, but she extended it twice.

“In light of the message of indifference that this action is communicating to public bodies about, and the toll it is taking on, the public’s right to know, we ask that you immediately rescind the extension,” the seven groups said in a letter. “Or, at a minimum, formally commit to letting it expire on June 14.”