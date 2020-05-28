Merrimack Valley nonprofits receive $531,000 in COVID-19 grant money

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation has awarded $531,000 in grants to nine nonprofits in the Merrimack Valley to provide financial help during the coronavirus, the organization announced Thursday.

The money, which came from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, will be used to provide food, housing and other essential needs for vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, frontline workers and immigrants, the foundation said in a statement.

“These grants are critical to our ability to support local nonprofits on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Jay Linnehan, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer.