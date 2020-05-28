Merrimack Valley nonprofits receive $531,000 in COVID-19 grant money

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation has awarded $531,000 in grants to nine nonprofits in the Merrimack Valley to provide financial help during the coronavirus, the organization announced Thursday.
The money, which came from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, will be used to provide food, housing and other essential needs for vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, frontline workers and immigrants, the foundation said in a statement.
“These grants are critical to our ability to support local nonprofits on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Jay Linnehan, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer.
The grant recipients are the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell, the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association, Catie’s Closet Inc., Community Teamwork, House of Hope, International Institute of Lowell, Lowell Community Health Center, Mill City Grows, and the Lowell Transitional Living Center, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
