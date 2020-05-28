Multiple people shot in Dorchester, police say

Multiple people were shot at the Franklin Field Housing Development in Dorchester just before midnight Wednesday, according to Boston police.
“The injuries are life threatening for some of them,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman. “All have been transported to various hospitals across the city.”
Officers responded at 11:55 p.m. to 5 Ames St. to a report of a shooting, he said.
A crime scene was set up outside the red-brick residential complex near Franklin Field. The exact number of people shot was not immediately clear.
Police Commissioner William Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins were on the scene, Boyle said shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
No further information was immediately available early Wednesday morning.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
