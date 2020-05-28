Near-record humidity will stick around until weekend

The humidity is notable and will continue into Saturday. Let me get a bit geeky for a few lines to put the current late May humidity in perspective. You often hear us talk about dew points in the summer, which measure the amount of moisture in the air. Our dew points in the low-to-mid 60s are not far from the highest dew point ever recorded this time of the year, which are in the upper 60s. Typically, the amount of moisture in the air this time of the year would be significantly less, with the dew point around 50 making it much more comfortable. Put another way, although we’re not experiencing record heat, it’s a near-record tropical air mass.

It’s a muggy day across Southern New England with the thickest clouds along the south coast, where sunshine will be limited to a few splashes today. The further away from the Atlantic, the better your chance to see clear skies this afternoon.

Dew points Friday afternoon could set new records for May 29. WeatherBell

In addition to the humidity, today is the 12th day in a row without any rainfall, and this looks likely to continue. Although there may be a couple of showers Friday night and Saturday, some areas could miss the rain altogether, making for a two-week dry stretch.

Rainfall the past two weeks has been less than half of what's normal for the time of year for much of New England. NOAA

A frontal system will slowly push the humidity out to sea during Saturday. The operative word is “slowly” here. Getting back to the term dew point, ours will be approaching 70 Saturday morning, perhaps setting a new record for the day. Later Saturday afternoon as the drier air filters in, it will start to feel better and I think you’ll have a crisp night for sleeping Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday through Tuesday will bring about generally dry and definitely a lot cooler weather. Sunday itself should be a stunning day, with light wind and temperatures in the lower 70s. It’s an ideal day to be active outside.

Highs for the final day of May Sunday will be in the lower 70s. WeatherBell

There could be a pop-up shower Monday afternoon in the cool air. I do expect a moderating trend into next week, with temperatures back to seasonable levels and perhaps even warmer than average heading into next weekend.

