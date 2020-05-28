Other countries’ reopenings may be no real guide for the United States

Scientists say that prematurely ending lockdown measures in the United States could come with even more staggering consequences.

Germany reopened shops and schools in early May. But as metrics measuring the spread of the coronavirus fluctuate, the country is prepared to pull the plug on reopening at any time if necessary. In South Korea, the virus seemed to finally be under control. Then an outbreak at a warehouse drove the daily count of new cases to its highest level in 49 days.

As many countries take their first cautious steps out of lockdowns, alarm bells are already ringing.

Easing out of social distancing measures is a risk anywhere, as tens of thousands around the world test positive for COVID-19 every day and much about the disease remains unknown.

But infectious disease experts warn that while many countries are struggling to hold onto the gains they made in the past few months, the United States has yet to get its outbreak under control. Paired with an initial outbreak of unmatched size, disparate regulations and risks across states, and too little testing and tracing capacity, a rapid return to normalcy could spell catastrophe, experts say — even as Massachusetts and the rest of the country lift restrictions.

The sheer scope of the outbreak in the United States, where nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 account for more than a quarter of the world’s infections, makes reopening more difficult and dangerous than in countries that have gone before, said Samuel Scarpino, an infectious disease expert at Northeastern University.

“It just takes longer for the number of cases to come down to a level where we can manage the outbreak and prevent it from surging back up again,” Scarpino said.

The size of the outbreak here contributes to another issue, public health experts said: The country has yet to match widespread infections with widespread testing.

“We’re not in a position yet to track down every case and contact,” said Barry Bloom, a professor and former dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Bloom said that without comprehensive testing and contact tracing programs, too many infected people go undetected and spread the disease. The size of a country’s initial outbreak is closely tied with the volume of testing required, he said.

“I think what makes [the risk of the US reopening] greater is the absolute number of cases that have already transmitted,” he said.

By reopening before testing and tracing capacity has matched the size of the outbreak, the United States has made an unusual decision. Other countries largely held off on reopening until such tools were already in place.

Even as per capita testing in the United States has grown, the country still falls far behind other nations when taking into account the massive scale of the outbreak here, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control analyzed by Our World in Data.

By this measure, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, and dozens of other countries outperform the United States by leaps and bounds.

Despite public health experts’ agreement that the country faced a steep climb to contain the virus from the pandemic’s very beginning, each of the 50 states has begun taking steps to reopen their economies and end some social distancing — though some plans, Governor Charlie Baker’s included, provide for the possibility of pausing or reversing the process if a resurgence occurs.

A new study from Imperial College London shows just how unprepared some reopening states — Massachusetts included — may be. Researchers found that the virus is still spreading at exponential rates in Massachusetts and 23 other states. “In many states, the US epidemic is not under control,” the report says.

The Imperial College London researchers came to their conclusions about the virus’s containment — or lack thereof — based on estimates of each state’s reproduction number, or “R.” R measures how many additional people the average sick person infects. If each sick person gets more than one other person sick, a virus spreads exponentially. If R-values are kept below 1, outbreaks slowly fizzle out.

This data point has played a key role in many countries’ reopening plans.

Germany has kept close tabs on its R-value, which was well below 1 at 0.70 as of Tuesday, but has fluctuated somewhat since the country began reopening. The United Kingdom will also consider the reproduction number as it follows its reopening plan.

The Imperial researchers estimated that Massachusetts’ R-value was around 1.1 as of May 24, the day before some businesses, offices, and public spaces began to reopen.

It is difficult to interpret a meaningful R-value for the entire United States, since the speed and extent of the virus’s spread varies so much across regions. Robust estimates of the effective R in any place also depend on extensive testing with rapid results, since scientists use those data to approximate how quickly infections multiply.

But the White House’s guidelines for reopening make no mention of the virus’s rate of reproduction. Massachusetts, the only state in New England the Imperial team identified as having an R higher than one, likewise excludes the speed of COVID-19′s spread from its list of key indicators guiding plans for reopening.

To make matters more complex, the virus’s reproduction number varies from state to state. The number of infections and the quarantine and distancing regulations meant to contain them vary as well.

Scarpino said that “scatter shock” outbreaks and responses across states and municipalities leave the entire country more at risk for future outbreaks as people travel between hard-hit and relatively untouched communities.

In China, where the virus also hit some regions much harder than others, no travel was allowed in or out of Wuhan, the city where the virus began, for 2½ months. The travel ban succeeded in limiting the vast majority of China’s confirmed cases to Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital city.

In the United States, where few states have attempted to limit domestic travel, some governors have resorted to asking for — but not enforcing — self-imposed quarantine for travelers from the worst-off states.

"Part of the reason that we would be locked down longer is to get all of the cases in the US down to a low enough level that we’re not going to see the seeding of infection in other parts of the country, which is kind of what we’re seeing right now,” Scarpino said.

In the three weeks leading up to the end of Wuhan’s quarantine, the city of 11 million reported just three new COVID-19 cases. Massachusetts, in comparison, still reports hundreds of new cases per day.

Many of the states now seeing the fastest-spreading outbreaks were spared early bouts with the virus. Of the 24 states Imperial College researchers identified as having R values greater than one, the vast majority are in the Midwest and South.

On the other hand, some hard-hit states, including New York and Washington, seem to have reached the point of containing the virus’s spread.

“It is not really about what happened earlier,” said Swapnil Mishra, an Imperial College London researcher who contributed to the report. “What matters is what happens from here on.”

What comes next, according to Mishra and his colleagues, depends largely on what interventions the United States is prepared to employ.

“Opening up, any place anywhere in the world needs to have a close watch,” Mishra said. He emphasized that the scenarios presented in the Imperial research were worst-case outcomes that could be mitigated by robust testing and tracing and diligent hand hygiene and mask-wearing.

“The US is right now standing at an exit,” Mishra said. “We all should be cautious."

