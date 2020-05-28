Relatives, employees at Holyoke soldiers’ home skeptical of e-mails released by suspended superindentent

This cruel end to a life of dignity and service is all his daughter, Sue Perez, could think about Tuesday when a lawyer for the home’s suspended superintendent, Bennett Walsh, held a news conference to defend his handling of the outbreak, which has claimed the lives of 76 veterans. Walsh, who is on paid leave during state and federal investigations into the outbreak, was not present.

This spring, he spent the final days of his life gasping for air inside the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as the coronavirus raced through his dementia ward and his children pleaded for nurses to give him morphine. He died on March 30 at 96.

James Miller stormed the beaches of Normandy and later liberated German concentration camps. For five New England winters, he worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. In 1986, he retired from the West Springfield Fire Department after 32 years.

“If he is such a reputable Marine and he’s innocent with nothing to hide, then why wasn’t he there?” Perez asked the next day. During a 24-year military career, Walsh served tours in Somalia and Iraq. “He was in charge of over 200 men at the Soldiers’ Home and he let them down. The Marines’ motto is you don’t leave a man behind. Well, he left hundreds of men behind.”

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker placed Walsh on paid administrative leave in late March, saying he had failed to alert state officials to the severity of the outbreak at the state-run facility. Walsh has denied the claim, and on Tuesday his lawyer, William Bennett, released 34 pages of e-mails and texts showing that Walsh provided state officials regular updates after the first veteran tested positive on March 21 and regularly communicated with his direct supervisor, Secretary Francisco Urena of the Department of Veterans’ Services.

Advertisement

An image of veteran Harry Malandrinos is projected onto the home of his son, Paul Malandrinos, as he looked out a window with his wife, Cheryl, in Wilbraham. David Goldman/Associated Press

The e-mails also portray Urena and top aides from the state’s office of Health and Human Services as more preoccupied with the number of confirmed positive tests, rather than with reports of sickened veterans. The timeline Bennett presented shows the Baker administration could have acted quicker to intervene and assist at the government-run facility, which has since become home to the state’s deadliest coronavirus cluster.

“I still don’t think Bennett Walsh is innocent, but I think there are going to be — well should be — higher-up heads rolling at the end of this,” said Laurie Beaudette, whose 83-year-old father, Jim Mandeville, died from coronavirus two days after Easter after living at the facility for 16 years.

Urena’s spokesman deferred comment to a spokeswoman for the state’s office of Health and Human Services, Brooke Karanovich. She declined to comment on the e-mails and Walsh’s allegations, citing the ongoing investigation by attorney Mark Pearlstein into the handling of the outbreak.

But both employees and relatives said they suspected the collection of released e-mails and texts was curated to paint Walsh in the best light.

“Of course, he is picking and choosing every document to tell his story as he likes,” said Cory Bombredi, a union representative for SEIU Local 888, which represents most employees at the home. The union has criticized Walsh’s administration for overworking its members, refusing their time-off requests, and denying them personal protective equipment in the early days of the outbreak.

Advertisement

Some also said that portions of Bennett’s remarks were inaccurate. Bennett said the first virus-related death occurred on March 25, but employees said it occurred the day before. The Globe has also independently verified March 24 as the first confirmed COVID-19 death.

Walsh also said that 40 employees, or 25 percent of the workforce, had called out sick on one day alone, but Bombredi said union schedules do not appear to indicate that.

Those present in the early days of the outbreak were struck by Walsh’s calm and emotionless tone in the e-mails, even as the situation inside the home grew desperate. The documents do not include any correspondence from March 24, the day of the first death, nor do they give a daily tally of deaths at the facility.

“As COVID was hitting, nothing shows him jumping and screaming to his bosses that this is urgent, saying something isn’t right here and it is going to get worse,” said Joe Ramirez, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant at the veterans home for four years.

Perez visited her father on March 27 after nurses called to say he was fighting for his life with pneumonia-like symptoms. Miller lived in the dementia unit where the first positive case had been recorded six days earlier. Her brother visited him at the home, setting up a video conference with Perez and her sister, who tuned in from the parking lot.

“He looked like someone out of a concentration camp. He weighed 100 pounds soaking wet. He was gasping for air. Choking,” said Perez. “It was just horrific. Horrific.”

Advertisement

During the call, she could hear the labored breathing and helpless pleas of her father’s roommates, who died days later. Through FaceTime, the siblings begged a distraught nurse to give their father painkillers to relieve his suffering. At one point, they watched as a refrigerated truck pulled up to store the bodies.

When her brother left, he said: “You wouldn’t believe the utter chaos in there, the moving of men one on top of another, some in the dining room.”

Union leaders and workers have said poor management in the early days of the outbreak accelerated its spread. Instead of isolating the first symptomatic resident, managers said they were short-staffed and combined his unit with another. Managers also ordered caregivers to move between the infected unit and others without adequate protective gear and threatened to discipline workers or dock their pay if they called in sick, employees said.

Eventually, 70 percent of the 226 residents tested positive. One out of three of the 226 has died from the virus.

Walsh reached out to state officials on March 27 to request help from the National Guard but attributed his need to staffing shortages, rather than a mounting death toll.

“We would like to formally request national guard assistance (medical personnel wise) to assist in our staffing for the pandemic,” wrote Walsh to Urena and HHS aides. “Please advice [sic] if you need additional information and our [sic] what the possible timeframe would be for procurement.”

Advertisement

E-mails show state officials responding that they were looking into his request. Walsh’s lawyer said that Walsh’s request for assistance was officially turned down later that afternoon.

“Overall it just shows the incompetency of the administration. They didn’t have a plan. The virus came. And they had to seek outside help,” said Ramirez of the Soldiers’ Home.

In a March 10 meeting with the board of trustees, Walsh noted that the flu outbreak was contained to seven to eight days due to early prophylactic medication to the vets, as well as building cleaning, according to minutes.

“We are taking similar precautions with the recent COVID-19 virus,” said Walsh, although there is no available prophylactic medication for coronavirus. Asked if there was a plan for staffing shortages, Walsh responded that they were working with four staffing agencies “if the need arises above the current staff.”

It is not clear what became of that staffing plan. None of the e-mails provided by Bennett show Walsh discussing new hires with state officials.

By March 28, word of the horrific conditions spread. An anonymous tip from an employee landed in the office of Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. The president of SEIU 888 wrote to HHS Secretary Mary Lou Sudders and DVS Secretary Francisco Urena that night with word eight veterans had died within days and the facility lacked enough morphine to provide comfort measures for dying veterans.

Governor Charlie Baker has said repeatedly and as recently as Tuesday that he did not learn about the scope of the Soldiers’ Home outbreak until Sunday night, March 29, around 9 or 10 p.m. He quickly placed Walsh on paid administrative leave and deployed the National Guard.

“It’s been a lot of finger-pointing,” said Cheryl Malandrinos, whose father-in-law Harry Malandrinos died on May 2, which is Greek Orthodox Easter. Malandrinos’s father emigrated from Greece. “Nobody wants to take responsibility for this kettle of fish.”

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.