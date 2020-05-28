Small fire on Green Line at Coolidge Corner causes delays, takes train out of service

Regularly scheduled service has resumed after a small fire on the Green Line at Coolidge Corner caused delays and took one train out of service Thursday morning, MBTA officials said.

Delays up to 15 minutes were reported on the Green Line C Branch eastbound “due to a train with a mechanical problem at Coolidge Corner,” the MBTA said in a tweet at 11:13 a.m.

“A small fire, stemming from faulty brake resistors, was quickly extinguished at Coolidge Corner,” said Joe Pesaturo, MBTA spokesman in an e-mail.