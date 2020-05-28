Two firefighters injured battling 2-alarm blaze at Roslindale home

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital and four people were displaced after a 2-alarm fire struck a Roslindale home early Thursday morning, Boston fire officials said.
“Heavy fire” broke out at the back of 28 Heathcote St., a 1.5-story wood-frame home, the department said on Twitter at about 2:45 a.m.
All residents of the building were evacuated.
The department said at about 3:20 a.m. on Twitter that the blaze had been put out.
Damage was estimated at about $250,000.
The extent of the firefighter’s injuries was not known.
No further information was immediately available.
Fire knocked down at 28 Heathcote St. Companies are overhauling & checking for extension. Second alarm companies are being released. 4 people are displaced. Deputy Chief Michael Doherty briefed the media. Two firefighters transported by @BOSTON_EMS . Damages est. around $250,000 pic.twitter.com/R4QAJvyyA7— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 28, 2020
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.