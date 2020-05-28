Two firefighters injured battling 2-alarm blaze at Roslindale home

“Heavy fire” broke out at the back of 28 Heathcote St., a 1.5-story wood-frame home, the department said on Twitter at about 2:45 a.m.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital and four people were displaced after a 2-alarm fire struck a Roslindale home early Thursday morning, Boston fire officials said.

All residents of the building were evacuated.

The department said at about 3:20 a.m. on Twitter that the blaze had been put out.

Damage was estimated at about $250,000.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries was not known.

No further information was immediately available.

