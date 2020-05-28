More than 100 residents dead from coronavirus at Hebrew Senior Life facilities

In response to an inquiry Thursday night, a spokeswoman for the company referred a reporter to statements posted weekly for each of Hebrew Senior Life’s eight local facilities.

At the 455-bed Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, 50 long-term chronic care hospital patients have died, and 29 have died at the 220-bed Dedham center, Hebrew Senior Life said in an update posted online Thursday .

More than 100 residents have died from coronavirus outbreaks at rehabilitation and nursing facilities in Greater Boston owned by Hebrew Senior Life, including nearly 80 patients at locations in Roslindale and Dedham, the company said this week.

Nationwide, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. In statewide data released for the first time Wednesday, figures showed that about one out of five nursing homes or rest homes in the state experienced at least 20 deaths.

Most of the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center deaths occurred in April, during the state’s early surge of COVID-19 cases, the company said.

“With comprehensive testing strategies, patient cohorting, and contact tracing now in place, the infection rate and deaths have dropped significantly in May,” it said.

In Roslindale, 162 patients were infected and 100 have recovered, the company said. In Dedham, 58 residents have tested positive and 15 have recovered.

Hebrew Senior Life sent condolences to the families of those who died and expressed sympathy for the pain of being separated from their loved ones in their final days.

“With stringent no-visitor rules in place, it is heart-wrenching that families cannot visit their loved ones at the end of life,” the company said on its website. “For those families who are in this situation, please know that your loved one is not alone. Our staff, including chaplains, have become surrogates for families who no longer can be at their loved ones’ bedsides. Every senior who passes away in our care will know that they are well loved.”

There were illnesses and deaths reported at six other facilities owned by Hebrew Senior life, the company said, in weekly updates Tuesday. There were 11 deaths at the Jack Satter House in Revere, seven at Orchard Cove in Canton, and three at the Newbridge on the Charles assisted living facility in Dedham.

At the Jack Satter House, 24 residents became sick with COVID-19 and 13 have recovered, the company said. The facility made headlines in late March as it reported what was then the largest known outbreak in the state.

Twenty-nine residents at Orchard Cove have become sick and 19 have recovered, the company said.

At the Newbridge on the Charles assisted living facility, five residents were sickened and one has recovered, the company said. One resident in the independent living community there became sick with the virus but has recovered, the company said.

Residents at the facility are “self-sheltering in their apartments, with significant support and services being provided directly to them,” the company said.

At the Simon C. Fireman Community in Randolph, three residents were infected and two died, but the third has recovered, the company said . And at Center Communities of Brookline, one resident has died.

