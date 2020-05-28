Photos: Rage burns over George Floyd’s death during ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protests in Minneapolis

Photos: Rage burns over George Floyd’s death during ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protests in MinneapolisUpdated May 28, 2020, 20 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsA fire burned inside an Auto Zone store near the Third Police Precinct on Saturday in Minneapolis. Businesses were looted and damaged in the area, which has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesProtesters and police faced each other during a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis.Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Associated PressProtesters used shopping carts as a barricade as they confronted police near the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesA protester threw a piece of wood on fire in the street just north of the Third Police Precinct.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesA Somali-American young man who was injured is helped by others as protesters clash with the police during demonstrations against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty ImagesProtesters confronted police outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesProtesters were shot with pepper spray as they confronted police outside the Third Police Precinct.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesA protester held a sign with an image of George Floyd during protests in Minneapolis.Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News/Associated PressA protester wearing a facemask held up his hands during a demonstration.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty ImagesPolice officers stood on the roof of the Third Police Precinct during a face-off with a group of protesters.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPolice removed barricades set by protesters during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty ImagesProtestors held their hands up after they were sprayed with tear gas during a demonstration in a call for justice for George Floyd following his death outside the Third Police Precinct.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty ImagesFireworks exploded as a fire burned inside of an Auto Zone store near the Third Police Precinct.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesProtesters faced police as the call for justice for George Floyd continued.Carlos Gonzalez/Associated PressProtesters outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis.Carlos Gonzalez/Associated PressProtesters demonstrated against the death of George Floyd outside the Third Precinct Police Precinct.Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesA large crowd gathered, calling for justice for George Floyd.Carlos Gonzalez/Associated PressPeople gathered and pray around a makeshift memorial for George Floyd.Elizabeth Flores/Associated PressAn injured woman is carried by other protesters during clashes with police at a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images