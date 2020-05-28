State revenues plummeted overnight. But they could take 5 years to recover, watchdog warns

The grim outlook, detailed in a report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, underscores the bleak economic future awaiting the state as it navigates the fallout from COVID-19.

It took just weeks for the coronavirus pandemic to send Massachusetts’s finances into a tailspin. It could five years to fully recover.

For state revenues to surpass pre-pandemic expectations by fiscal year 2025, tax receipts would need to grow at 6 percent annually starting in fiscal year 2022 — a rate that surpasses average annual growth from the past decade.

At that pace, revenues would have still eroded by more than $11.9 billion in a five-year span. And should tax revenues fail to grow at those levels, it would take even longer to once again reach the $30.3 billion in tax receipts state officials had projected to collect this year.

Advertisement

“Despite the initial hopeful claims of MTF and others that both the economy and everyday life will recover on a faster track, current data, as well as recent history, suggest otherwise,” the report states, noting it took three years for revenues to recover after the last two recessions of 2002 and 2009.

“When the potential structural changes to key pillars of the economy are considered,” the report adds, “it could take considerably longer for the state to recoup tax revenues lost from this pandemic.”

The Taxpayers Foundation cautions that there’s little certainty in predicting the economic tides during the health crisis. The business-backed budget watchdog has already downgraded its revenue forecast for next fiscal year, when it projects the state will lose $6 billion in revenue — far above the $4.4 billion it initially predicted.

State employment isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until second quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to Moody’s Analytics. (Nationally, about 41 million people have applied for unemployment aid since March.)

Advertisement

And what was once thought to be a "V" shaped economic recovery — in which a rapid decline is followed by a rapid return — the Taxpayers Foundation warns Congressional budget analysts are introducing an “entirely new metaphor": the Nike swoosh. That economic future is characterized by a steep plunge, followed by an arduous, “long-tailed” recovery resembling the athletic apparel’s iconic symbol.

The Taxpayers Foundation report is based, in part, on the state’s experience after the 2002 tech bubble recession and the 2009 financial crisis. In the early 2000s, state tax revenues plunged by 14.6 percent in a single year, and it took three years, until fiscal year 2005, for them to recover, it states.

A few years later, revenues dropped by another 12.5 percent between fiscal years 2008 and 2009. They again recovered in three years, but that was only after state officials hiked the Massachusetts sales tax rate by 25 percent, pushing an extra $1 billion in annual receipts into state coffers.

In both instances, the state still resorted to deep spending cuts to balance its budget.

This time around, key “bedrocks” of the state’s economy, from higher education to retail establishments to hospitality, could emerge in fundamentally different ways, further inflaming the fiscal uncertainty, according to the report. Economists are also warning that any full recovery will depend on the development of a vaccine, a process that could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Advertisement

The state has tools to plug budget gaps, including tapping its $3.5 billion emergency savings account, sweeping money out of trust funds, and leaning on federal aid. But “if past is prologue,” the report states, Massachusetts will still face “immense revenue gaps.”

Dozens of economists wrote to Governor Charlie Baker and legislative leaders this week urging them to hike taxes, and avoid cuts, to balance its financial picture, arguing that slashing services is more harmful than raising costs on taxpayers.

But it’s unclear what appetite policy-makers have for such a strategy, including Baker, a Republican who repeatedly pushed back against pursuing broad-based tax increases during healthier financial times.

With the new fiscal year roughly a month away, state lawmakers have yet to produce an annual budget proposal. Legislative leaders have hinted at leaning on interim, stop-gap spending bills to pay the state’s bills, but a timeline for a concrete spending plan remains as unclear as the revenue picture.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout