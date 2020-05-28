Video: Surveillance footage shows early minutes of police response in George Floyd case

The video raises questions about the incident report filed by Minneapolis police, which stated that Floyd had resisted arrest. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the video, Floyd is seen in handcuffs being walked toward the wall of a building, where he sits down and speaks to an officer. He is then helped upright by the officer, walked across the street, and is seen appearing to fall to the ground.

George Floyd is seen complying with police for several minutes in surveillance video obtained by several television networks that sheds more light on the events leading up to his death, when an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help.

Minneapolis police said in a press release posted to a department website Tuesday that Floyd had “physically resisted officers,” after getting out of his car.

It’s unclear how much time elapsed between the end of the surveillance video and the beginning of a video shot by a bystander that shows the final moments of Floyd’s life. The surveillance video, which was captured by an area restaurant, contains no audio.

The bystander video, which sparked outrage when it was posted to Facebook and led to the firings of the four officers involved in the incident, showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes.

Floyd’s family has called on the officers involved to face murder charges in his death.

“They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect and I didn’t see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life,” Floyd’s cousin, Tera Brown, told CNN.

Protests have rocked Minneapolis for the past two nights as residents expressed anger over the incident. Protesters looted stores near a police precinct and set fires that continued to burn Thursday morning. Police responded to protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

