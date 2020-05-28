When daycare centers reopen, here’s what they might look like

The dozen youngsters, arrayed on a carpet before her, seem unfazed by all this and respond as any group of preschoolers might — with intermittent curiosity and distraction. Then they cheerfully recite one of their two new songs on hand-washing.

MIDDLETON — The preschoolers at Magical Beginnings River Academy no longer share pencils — they have personal pencil boxes now. Their Toy Story figurines and nap mats are sanitized with ultraviolet light and ozone in a refrigerator-sized cabinet . When their teacher Jenna Grenier asks them questions — what a farmer does, or what it feels like to milk a cow — she speaks from behind a floral face mask.

Though a pandemic ended the school year and shuttered most of the state’s 9,000 child care programs 10 weeks ago, this daycare center was one of roughly 500 that stayed open for the children of essential workers with no other child care alternatives — supermarket cashiers, scientists working on vaccine research, nurses and ambulance drivers and select others. Centers like this one, where operators are figuring out how to keep small children safe and engaged during the COVID era, could well become the model for daycare centers across the state when they are all eventually allowed to reopen.

“We’ve been successful,” said Linda Hassapis, who converted three of her six Magical Beginnings locations into emergency child care centers.

“Our kids in all three locations have been healthy."

But uncertainties abound — both about the continued risk of exposure to a deadly virus without a cure or a vaccine and about the financial feasibility of operating under the safeguards that regulators are expected to impose when child care centers reopen.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered child care closed through June 29 — a date that some daycare owners and businesses have asked him to better coordinate with the phased reopening of other workplaces that has already begun.

But a spokeswoman for the Department of Early Education and Care said the date has not changed and discussions are still underway with the Department of Public Health and the Administration’s Command Center on the new health and safety protocols child care operators will be expected to satisfy.

As a result, child care providers remain in the dark on exactly what they need to do before reopening. Will new partitions need to be built to separate children into smaller groups? Will they have to buy costly new personal protective equipment? How dramatically will regulators cut back the student-teacher ratios that dictate how many teachers are needed in each room?

In states that have already reopened child care, class sizes are being limited in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus. Massachusetts regulators — also expected to slash class sizes — have even been considering excluding infants from child care centers when they initially reopen. Those changes would devastate the child care business model, which is dependent on attendance fees. And child care providers have yet to receive relief from the $45 million federal package the state received for child care weeks ago.

They’re also confused by a swirl of regulatory contradictions.

During the height of the pandemic, the state let emergency child care centers operate with greater numbers than ever — 20 children, of all different ages, from infants to adolescents, could gather in a single program. The state has since recommended but not mandated a maximum of 10, a limit that is anticipated to continue.

“Why is it," Hassapis asked, "when you need the emergency care, anything can go? But then when we reopen our doors, we’re going to have stringent restrictions?”

Thirty-three states let child care providers decide whether to remain open during the pandemic, according to a state-by-state analysis compiled by the Hunt Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. Many of those states called for reduced group sizes to limit children’s contacts.

The picture varied across New England states: Connecticut deemed child care centers essential and encouraged them to remain open; Maine and New Hampshire let providers decide; and in Rhode Island and Vermont, where child care closed, they are expected to reopen on June 1.

Child care operators say they are already accustomed to frequent cleanings and strict hygiene. Magical Beginnings was the rare center that had a large device to sanitize toys even before the pandemic. (Before coronavirus, it was tasked with taking out Staph, E. Coli, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, norovirus, and lice.)

During the recent weeks of emergency service, Magical Beginnings removed toys that couldn’t be cleaned and had the center disinfected three times a day. Hassapis brought in more tables to provide extra space between toddlers at snack time; rearranged cribs and installed plexiglass between them to create a sanitary buffer; and removed the toddlers’ sensory table, where tactile but messy offerings — think cornmeal — could not be easily cleaned.

The center is now closed to parents, who drop children off in the foyer, one family at a time, along with a checklist attesting to their child’s health that morning. The checklist, developed by the state, asks whether the child has a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit; a cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; low-grade fever; any other signs of illness; and contact over the past 14 days with anyone with a respiratory illness or a COVID-19 diagnosis. If the answer to any question is “yes,” the child can’t enter the building.

As soon as the child enters, she’s whisked to her classroom for a temperature check — which could end the day right there — and the first of many hand-washing cycles. Children are kept in separate groups that are no longer merged during the day. Those who do get sick must now stay out until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours, and a parent must pick up a sick child within 45 minutes.

But only the teachers — not the children — are required to wear masks. And kids, being kids, are likely to be touchy, close-talking and lacking in spatial awareness; social distancing is not part of the toddler playbook. In Grenier’s classroom, they plopped down next to one another in worrisome proximity, bobbing and moving all the while. One dark-eyed girl leaned in to a standing Hassapis for an impromptu hug of her leg — something that’s hard to prevent, she acknowledged.

It remains to be seen how eager parents — who are accustomed to seeing lesser viruses ricochet through classrooms — will be to return their children to group care.

Wenham mother Jenna Rose, a school counselor who is working from home, said she hopes to get her 3- and 4-year-old daughters back to Magical Beginnings soon, since she is concerned about the socialization they are missing.

“I think a structure and a routine is one of the most important things a kiddo can have,” she said. “If we’re able to get them back when state guidelines say we can, I think we’re going to go for it.”

But she and fellow Magical Beginnings mother Kristin Maher, of Georgetown, also acknowledged the fear of the unknown, even as they expressed full confidence in their center.

“It’s more just the fear of reentering the world and putting my children at risk,” said Maher. “That’s innate in you as parents.”

Even the routine temperature screenings at daycare centers, just as in offices and other gathering points, may prove to be inadequate to keep the coronavirus out. Not all those infected develop fevers and children could be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. Children can get and carry coronavirus, though they are thought to be at lesser risk of it and and certainly are at lesser risk of serious illness or complications from it. (Infants may have a slightly greater risk than older children.)

Maher said she would let public health experts be her guide and try not to live in fear.

“I am trying hard to believe in the process," she said. "At some point, we have to reenter the world.”

