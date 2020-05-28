On Blackness and belonging in America

It was nothing she did. Yet I’ve heard other white people ask that question with more menace than magnanimity, when what they mean is "What are you doing here?” Ironically, I was at the conference to moderate a panel on “Irrational White Fear.” It made for a great story that morning, but it burrowed like a hot stone deep in my chest.

Two years ago, I attended a conference at Harvard Law School. It was my first time there and, as I was figuring out where to go, a young white woman asked, “Can I help you?” I quickly rattled off a string of information about who I was and why I was there, far more than she needed to know.

Advertisement

I shouldn’t have felt the need to justify that I belonged there. That’s why I feel some small hope that Christian Cooper, now the most famous birder in America, continues to watch the birds in Central Park.

What Amy Cooper tried to do was a discredit his right to enjoy that New York landmark. She wanted to punish a Black man who chided her for ignoring the leash law. By telling the police a grotesque lie that she and her dog were being threatened by “a man, African-American,” she sought to inflict pain on a Black man she believed had forgotten his place when he questioned her actions.

These incidents happen to Black people all the time, even when they’re not captured on video. They’re designed to embed in our bones the sense that we don’t belong here — or anywhere. The fight for our rightful existence is also a battle to find belonging in America.

“Black Americans often face terrible daily dangers in outdoor spaces, where they are subjected to unwarranted suspicion, confrontation, and violence,” Rebeccah Sanders, the National Audubon Society’s senior vice president for state programs, said in a statement.

Advertisement

It’s not just outdoor spaces.

To live as a Black person means coping with the specter of racist violence. It stalked our ancestors, and it stalks us as well. In February, Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when he was hunted down and shot to death by white men in a coastal south Georgia neighborhood. Breonna Taylor was asleep in her Louisville apartment in March when officers, executing a no-knock warrant at the wrong address, killed her. She was shot at least eight times.

George Floyd was murdered when a Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck for eight excruciating minutes. Already handcuffed and face down on the pavement, Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” and cried out in agony for his mother.

That could have been Cooper, who always recognized that racism makes him vulnerable.

“I am one of the few male African-Americans who birds the Ramble regularly,” Cooper, a New York Audubon Society board member, said in a New York Times interview. “And I have always been aware that if I am crawling around behind a shrub trying to catch a glimpse of that rare bird, holding a metal object in my hands, I will be perceived differently than a white man if police come across that scene.”

Even in our pleasures and delights, Black people must be wary of those, deputized by whiteness, who judge whether we belong in what they claim as their exclusive spaces.

Advertisement

Recently, a group of young Black entrepreneurs, tenants in a Minneapolis office building, were interrogated by a white man, also a tenant, on why they were using the building’s gym. When they refused to answer his questions, he threatened to call police. Instead he contacted building management to report, "There’s a whole bunch of people who don’t appear to be” allowed to use the gym.

When the video went viral, Tom Austin, who instigated the incident, lost his lease as a tenant. In New York, Amy Cooper lost her job and her Cocker Spaniel, whom she all but strangled with his collar while threatening Christian Cooper.

Black people often lose so much more.

We ration our own activities to minimize confrontations. We think twice (and usually more) about whether to enter spaces where we may not be welcomed, or at least, left alone. Each offense is an ugly reminder that we live on the precipice of capricious white harassment and violence. And the mental, emotional, and psychological toll is incalculable.

That’s why it’s important that Cooper has taken his binoculars and his insatiable love of nature back to the birds in Central Park’s Ramble. With our freedom and lives, we have paid dearly to belong in a country that our ancestors built. We should not rob ourselves of places where we find joy and peace and wonder — they are too rare in Black lives.

Advertisement

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.