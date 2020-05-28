There isn’t one true coronavirus death rate

The fatality rate is a fraction: the number of people who died divided by the number infected. But both numbers can be thrown off by counting people who are unrepresentative of the whole. For example, a Dutch study reported a low rate with an artificially low numerator: it only included deaths of people younger than 72. A controversial study in Santa Clara, Calif. , implied a low death rate with an artificially high denominator. It found a high prevalence of the virus among volunteers responding to an ad, which likely attracted people who believed they were exposed.

How fatal is COVID-19? Despite months of accumulated data, there is still no consensus. Two recent reviews of the infection fatality rate found estimates varying from 0.02 to 1.6 percent. As parts of society reopen, the true figure matters greatly. Should we expect hundreds of additional deaths or tens of thousands?

The gold-standard method of estimation would be a random sample from the population, which is the way people are surveyed about their political opinions. Standard adjustments can be applied to make sure the sample includes a representative number of people from, say, each ZIP code or age cohort. But even if this were accomplished with COVID-19 data and the numbers were deemed accurate, there’s an inherent problem of translating between populations. For example, the lowest reported fatality rate of 0.02 percent came from a Japanese study conducted when only a few people had died from COVID-19. Applying the same figure to New York City would imply 1,680 deaths, about one-tenth of the current tally, even assuming hypothetically that all 8.4 million residents had the virus. Some of the disparity can be explained by biased sampling or differences in reported death statistics, but not all. Such extreme differences instead suggest that a single fatality rate is too simplistic. More accurately, there are many rates for different places and people, depending on demographic factors and access to health care. Is New York in April comparable to Nashville in June, Phoenix in August, or even New York in September? Adjusting numbers from one group to another, or from a group to an individual, therefore requires a model, which requires assumptions.

Often absent from these academic discussions, though, is the element of moral responsibility. When policymakers discuss likely deaths, they’re almost always talking about people at the margins. Whether those people get the virus, and the care they receive when they do, are variables we can influence. Rather than thinking of the fatality rate as an intrinsic property of the virus, we should consider it a report card. A high score is a brutal reminder that we have collectively failed to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Aubrey Clayton is a mathematician in Boston and the author of the forthcoming book “Bernoulli’s Fallacy.” Follow him on Twitter: @aubreyclayton.