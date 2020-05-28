Boston Marathon charity runners are not about to stop fund-raising

That’s an apt location for the steep challenge the fund-raising runners will have to overcome in this pandemic-stricken economy if they are to reach last year’s mark.

When the BAA made the historic decision to cancel the 124th Boston Marathon on Thursday, its 171 charity teams and 2,695 charity runners were about three-quarters of the way to matching the $39 million raised last year.

But given how unprecedented the last 11 weeks have been since the race was originally postponed from April to September, there’s more than a dash of resiliency to be heard from the teams about reaching their goals.

“Many people are carrying on to the best of their ability, we’ll see where we end up come the end of September,” said Jan Ross, assistant vice president of the running program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, which sponsors the largest charity team in the race, some 500-plus runners. “It’s a little bit hard to predict the precise impact at this moment. I think it would be naive to think there won’t be some impact. That being said, we’re a very creative, resilient, and determined mission-driven group at Dana-Farber and throughout the whole charity program.”

Ross said that roughly half of their team members have already met their fund-raising goals. Because some runners have raised upward of $10,000-20,000, the average Dana-Farber runner raises $12,500, although many raise roughly half that. This year, the team goal is to raise $6.25 million — proceeds fund the institute’s leading-edge Claudia Adams Barr research program — and Ross said that the team’s total so far is close to $4.5 million.

With 3½ months to go before the race is run virtually, Ross is confident the BAA and all the charities will join minds and forces to generate enthusiasm that will keep the fund-raising at high levels.

“This is a big change for everyone, and the BAA is masterful, in my opinion, in taking an unexpected situation and turning it into something really special and really creative,” said Ross. “We have great expectations and hopes for what they’ll put together for September. They’re really, really good at their jobs and I think they’re going to come up with some ideas that are really cool and that will get people excited for the rest of the season.”

Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA, estimated Thursday that overall fund-raising stands at around $29 million. He’s proud that the Boston Marathon can serve as a vehicle for the charities involved, and he laid the credit for their success and hard work at the feet of the “immensely skilled” charity runners.

“We are hugely grateful and delighted to be involved with all of the people who go to all of the trouble to do what they do as charity runners,” said Grilk. “It’s a wonderful thing and a way for us to be good members of the communities that we serve to have the Boston Marathon be an uplifting event in so many ways, we’re delighted that it’s there. It’s the charities who control what we do and they’re really good at it.

“It’s a source of pride for us to be associated with people like that and to be of some help in enabling them to do what they do.”

All 18 runners on the team for Girls on the Run of Greater Boston, a nonprofit after-school program focused on running and providing development programs in social and emotional skills for girls ages 8-13, have already reached their fund-raising goals of, on average, a little more than $9,000, according to said Kate Yenrick, community engagement manager.

“I know our runners will be disappointed, but our Girls on the Run program is all about teaching young girls resiliency,” said Yenrick. “All 18 of them are big supporters, they made a huge commitment by raising funds for us, and I think they’ll be a good example of being resilient during this time. We’ll be talking to them and thinking of ways, now that it’s virtual, of what we can do to support them and make it special in its own way.”

The MR8 team from the Martin Richard Foundation released a statement from Bill and Denise Richard, whose 8-year-old son was killed in the 2013 Marathon bombings: “Team MR8 will still be finishing strong this year! It seems fitting that we will be ending how we began — under historic circumstances. While we are not sure yet how many of our runners will participate, or to what extent, we will be in communication with them and develop a plan over the next few days.

“Since this will be our last year, we just would remind people to donate to our runners as they complete the final miles for Team MR8 Boston Marathon!”

Last September, the Richard family announced that the 2020 Marathon would be the last for the MR8 team.

