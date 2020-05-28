Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Seahawks-Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX

Want an unsung hero in this one? There were many, but how about a nod to Shane Vereen, who had 11 catches on 12 targets for 64 crucial yards.

NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Indians-Red Sox, Game 5, 2007 AL Championship Series

We’re all for a little gamesmanship, but the Indians’ decision to have a country singer who had dated Sox starter Josh Beckett sing the national anthem was not the wisest idea.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Suns-Celtics, Game 5, 1976 NBA Finals

In this triple-overtime thriller, Jo Jo White scored 33 points in 60 minutes for the Celtics. And he didn’t even need a maintenance day afterward.

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

