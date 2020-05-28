fb-pixel
chad finn | what to rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 28, 2020, 36 minutes ago
Shane Vereen (left) did some fine work against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
Shane Vereen (left) did some fine work against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.The Boston Globe/Boston Globe


Some channel–flipping may be required

Seahawks-Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX

Want an unsung hero in this one? There were many, but how about a nod to Shane Vereen, who had 11 catches on 12 targets for 64 crucial yards.

NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Indians-Red Sox, Game 5, 2007 AL Championship Series

We’re all for a little gamesmanship, but the Indians’ decision to have a country singer who had dated Sox starter Josh Beckett sing the national anthem was not the wisest idea.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Suns-Celtics, Game 5, 1976 NBA Finals

In this triple-overtime thriller, Jo Jo White scored 33 points in 60 minutes for the Celtics. And he didn’t even need a maintenance day afterward.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.