Major League Soccer to allow group training

Major League Soccer teams can begin voluntary outdoor small group training sessions.

Holding the small group sessions must not conflict with local public health or government restrictions. A maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group.

Teams must submit club-specific plans for the small group sessions to the league. The league said teams may split full fields into two equal halves and teams may define up to six zones per half field, spaced at least 10 feet apart. Only one player may be in each zone at any time to maintain physical distancing. Players may switch zones but two players cannot occupy the same zone.

Advertisement

Players may pass and shoot on goal, but all training exercises must allow for 10 feet of distance.

The league says all health and safety measures required when teams began individual training must be maintained. Players will be screened, including temperature checks, before being allowed on training fields. All equipment must be cleaned after use.

Serie A to restart June 20

Italy’s top soccer league will resume on June 20. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave Serie A the green light to resume after a meeting with Italian soccer authorities on Thursday. A medical protocol for matches was approved by a technical scientific committee earlier. Spadafora says Serie A will restart on June 20 but the Italian Cup semifinals and the final could be played on June 13 and 17. There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed from the 25th round … Serbia’s top soccer league decided that no teams will be relegated this season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, four teams will still be promoted from the second tier, making for an expanded 20-team league next season. Games are set to resume Friday to complete the final four rounds of the regular season and decide a champion and qualifying places for UEFA competitions. Red Star Belgrade has an 11-point lead ahead of Partizan. However, the league’s normal eight-team groups that were to decide the postseason championship and relegation spots have been scrapped … The Hungarian soccer federation says matches can once again be held with spectators in the stadiums. The announcement comes on the back of a government decree allowing the option. Organizers are obliged to keep three seats empty between each occupied seat and no fan may sit directly behind or in front of another. Players and essential personnel on or near the field during matches must recently have tested negative for the coronavirus. The federation says clubs can decide on their own whether they want to play in front of fans again.

Advertisement

Spectators can return in Texas

Texas will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have spectators, but their numbers will be strictly limited.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott revised a decision to let pro sports leagues host events without fans starting in June as part of the states’ move to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott’s new order allows outdoor stadiums to host fans up to 25 percent of their normal capacity. Leagues will have to apply to state health officials to be allowed to have fans. Indoor events will still be without spectators.

The PGA Tour plans to restart its season at Colonial in Texas on June 11-14 but has said it would not include fans.

Advertisement

The state has set up several guidelines for leagues to follow, including a recommendation that spectators and employees keep at least 6 feet apart from anyone not from their household. If that is not feasible, other measures such as face coverings and sanitation protocols should be followed.

Athletes will not be required to wear masks but the guidelines encourage them to be worn on the sidelines.

The order does not address college sports events.

European golf tour set to return

The European Tour plans to resume its season in July starting with a six-week stretch of golf tournaments in Britain and running through to the World Tour Championship in Dubai in December.

The tour says its events initially will be held without spectators and will be subject to strict testing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season has been suspended since March 8. It will resume with the British Masters in northern England from July 22-25 before five further events in the “UK Swing” across England and Wales.

Virginia approves auto racing

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will allow racing to resume in the state without spectators.

The governor says NASCAR will race at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, and that other forms of auto racing and horse racing also are cleared to resume.

“These events will not be open to the public and no spectators will be allowed, among other restrictions,” he says …The Dutch Grand Prix has become the fourth Formula One race to be canceled this season. Organizers of the first Dutch GP i preferred to wait until next year in hope fans will be able to attend, rather than hold the race without them this time. F1 organizers still hope to hold 15-18 races this season, starting with back-to-back races at the Austrian GP in July.

Advertisement

Horse racing back in Maryland

Live horse racing is slated to resume in Maryland this weekend with a three-day session at Laurel Park, which will remain closed to the general public.

The Maryland Jockey Club said it has received approval from the Maryland Racing Commission to launch its Summer 2020 meet with live racing on Saturday, but fans are forbidden from entering the track until clearance is received from the state. All races on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be streamed live on the Laurel Park website.

Del Mar will open its summer racing season on July 10 without fans in attendance and follow safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said it will race on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays pending the approval of the California Horse Racing Board at its June 11 meeting.

Jenkins to speak at virtual graduation

Malcolm Jenkins, who this offseason left the Eagles to sign with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent, will be the keynote speaker at Philadelphia’s virtual graduation on June 9.

Jenkins has been a leader of several off-field initiatives, and his foundation has a mission to promote positive change in the lives of underserved youth in New Jersey, where he grew up; Ohio, where he went to college at Ohio State; Pennsylvania and Louisiana, homes of his pro teams.

Advertisement

The hour-long graduation will be streamed on several platforms, including the school district’s website. Individual high schools will be distributing caps and gowns to the students to wear during the festivities.