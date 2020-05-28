NWSL plans a one-month season: 25 games in one city

The proposed event, to be called the NWSL Challenge Cup, will be an Olympic-style tournament with a group-play stage and then an eight-team knockout tournament. The games — the first is set for June 27 — will be the league’s first competition since October’s championship game and will succeed only through a mix of careful planning, extensive virus testing, strict health protocols and no small amount of good fortune.

Under the schedule that league officials outlined Wednesday morning, the nine teams would gather in Utah in late June and complete their entire seasons as a 25-game tournament over 30 days.

The National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday laid out an ambitious, and potentially risky, plan to return to the field late next month for its first games of a season that was supposed to start in April but ended up stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

And all of it depends on the players’ willingness to participate, the absence of new outbreaks and hundreds of tests before and after the games arrive in Utah.

“Each player will have her own decision to make,” Lisa Baird, the NWSL’s new commissioner, said on a conference call. “We will not require anybody to play in the tournament.”

Whether a player decides to participate or not, she will receive her full salary as well as her medical and housing benefits for the 2020 season, Yael Averbuch, the executive director of the NWSL Players Association, said in a telephone interview.

All of the matches will be played in the Salt Lake City suburbs of Herriman and Sandy, the home of one of the league’s teams, Utah Royals FC.

Under the format the NWSL has proposed, each team would play four games at the 5,000-seat Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman to determine seedings for an eight-team knockout round that will follow. The semifinals and final (set for July 26) would be played at the larger Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, the home of the Royals.

Advertisement

No fans will be allowed to attend any of the games. CBS will broadcast the tournament opener and the final, and the other games will be shown live on the network’s CBS All Access streaming platform.

Dell Loy Hansen, the Utah Royals owner, and his organization will be the de facto host. Hansen, who also owns the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake and the two Utah stadiums, will use his team’s expansive training complex to accommodate all of the teams’ training and competition needs.

The NWSL, which had considered proposals from three other potential host cities, plans to partner with two area hotels to house all nine teams and their staff members in what the league is calling an NWSL Village — an effort at a quasi-quarantine effort that aims to lessen the risk of coronavirus infection for all involved.

“We want them to stay in the environment, but we want the environment not to feel like a restriction,” Baird said.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Hansen, who also spoke on the conference call, estimated that the village setup would include about 300 players and 500 administrative staff members. Players, for the most part, will not be joined by their families, but those with children will be allowed to bring them, and any necessary caregivers.

The hotels will have spaces for leisure and recreational time, and hotel staff members will be on hand to accommodate non-soccer requests — whatever it takes, basically, to keep the players on site.

Advertisement

“We just kind of opened the checkbook and said, ‘Get whatever they need,’ ” Hansen said.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Details of the event are not final. As recently as Tuesday, league officials and representatives of the players associations representing the league’s rank-and-file players and the members of the U.S. women’s national team were still negotiating testing and isolation protocols, best practices to avoid contracting or spreading the virus, and off-the-field guarantees for the teams and their players both during pretournament camps in their home cities and at the Utah event itself.

“Our hope is we are able to work with the league to make sure that as many players as possible feel that this is a not only a safe but exciting thing to participate in,” Averbuch said. “But there are players with unique health situations, family situations, who may decide not to participate, and that’s totally fine.”

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

Rosters will be finalized by June 21, which is the first day teams will be allowed to arrive in Utah. Baird said the league was working with an immigration lawyer to secure visas for its international players amid new global travel restrictions.

It is unclear how many members of the U.S. women’s national team, who represent the bulk of the league’s best players and marquee attractions, will take part. The team members remain split on playing, according to two people with knowledge of their plans, with some eager to get back on the field and others wary of the health and injury risks of a compressed season played — except for the semifinals and final — on artificial turf and during a pandemic.

Advertisement

Still, the league’s ability to forge a plan that would save its season when other women’s leagues have failed qualifies as a success. Under the leadership of Baird — who has acknowledged the importance of building on the momentum of the women’s World Cup victory and a strong league season in 2019 — the NWSL has managed to sign three new commercial partners: P&G and Secret, which will serve as presenting sponsors for the Challenge Cup, and Verizon, which announced a multiyear agreement with the league on Wednesday.

“Our belief is it could — could — pay for itself,” Hansen said of the tournament. “But that will be seen at the end, and there are always expenses that aren’t foreseen.”

For all of their preparation, league officials acknowledged that coronavirus infections could emerge within the tournament community within the month of competition.

During its planning process, the NWSL convened a 15-doctor task force to create testing and contact-tracing protocols to try to ensure that play could continue despite an infection inside the tournament bubble.

“The goal is not shutting down the tournament, or a team, with one positive result,” said Dr. Daryl Osbahr, a member of the task force, who said that the committee had not determined how many positive tests would shut down the tournament completely.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.