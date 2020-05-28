Questions for 2020 Boston Marathon participants, answered

How do I get a refund for the 2020 Marathon?

Here are the answers to some key questions:

The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time since it was first run in 1897. Participants who had been accepted to race in the 2020 edition will receive refunds and will be able to use their qualifying time for 2021′s race.

The BAA said that entrants will be offered a full refund of the entry fee, and will receive an email about how to get their money back in the coming weeks.

The BAA said that “due to the volume of refunds being processed,” it could take weeks or months for all entered runners to get their money back.

Can I defer my 2020 spot to 2021?

Your 2020 race bib does not automatically allow you to participate in 2021. Participants can use their 2020 qualifying time for the 2021 race, though.

How can I register for 2021?

The BAA will open registration for the 2021 marathon near the end of September.

Because you can use your qualifying time from the 2020 race for 2021, the qualifying window was established by the BAA to begin on Sept. 15, 2018.

What does that mean? That a runner had to complete a certified race sometime between Sept. 15, 2018, and the end of the qualifying window, which hasn't been announced.

But just because you run a qualifying time during the qualifying window, that doesn’t mean you are guaranteed a spot in the 2021 marathon.

What do you mean, I’m not guaranteed a spot if I run fast enough?

High interest in the Boston Marathon means that not all participants who achieve a qualifying time earn a spot in the race.

Although the field in 2020 was increased from 30,000 to 31,500, and the qualifying times were lowered to make it more difficult, more than 3,000 runners who qualified did not earn a bib.

The 24,000 runners accepted from the general pool (not elite, charity teams or sponsor bibs) had to be 1 minute, 39 seconds faster than the qualifying time for their gender and age group to make the cutoff.

The BAA hasn’t announced if it intends to expand the field for 2021.

What is the virtual Boston Marathon?

The BAA is hosting a week-long virtual celebration of the historic race, which all Boston Marathon entrants can participate in. Those registered will receive details in the coming weeks.

If you complete the virtual marathon, you’ll receive an official marathon program, T-shirt, medal, and runner’s bib.

You cannot use a virtual Boston Marathon time to qualify for 2021.

I am a charity runner. What do I do about fundraising?

The BAA says any runners on charity teams should direct questions to the manager of the team.

