Red Sox have opened Fenway South facility in Florida for players to prepare for season

For the first time since March, the Red Sox have opened their Fenway South facility in Fort Myers, Fla., for players to prepare for the season.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said part of the complex was open on Wednesday and Thursday for a handful of players and staff members who live in the area.
“The exact number obviously may vary day to day,” Bloom said.
Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tzu-Wei Lin are among the players who have returned. Prior to this week, the park was open to players rehabilitating injuries, most notably Chris Sale and Alex Verdugo.
No members of the major league coaching staff are on hand. The Red Sox are still debating whether to hold spring training in Fort Myers or Boston.
If Major League Baseball and the Players Association can come to an agreement on starting the season, formal workouts would begin approximately June 10 and last three weeks.
Indications are that teams would play intrasquad games to prepare to minimize team personnel being unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19.
