Release and relief: Father of BC football player out of hospital after 50-day battle with COVID-19

Ryan Betro won’t forget the date his dad took a turn for the worse, when the grip of COVID-19 left this giant of a man unable to rise for the food left outside his bedroom door, when the life-loving, boisterous personality so beloved by the Betro family was barely able to utter a coherent thought.

Back in the before time, when this coronavirus pandemic hadn’t yet changed our worlds so dramatically, Ryan would have been on campus at Boston College, hanging with his football teammates, celebrating his 21st birthday, and looking ahead to a redshirt sophomore season as a defensive tackle under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Though he ended up with a much greater gift — “the best one I could ask for,” he says — the road it took to get there was harrowing for the entire family.

There is no material gift that could top the returning health of the man Ryan calls his “superfan,” that could be more appreciated than that glorious hospital discharge Richard finally enjoyed after 50 agonizing days.

Nothing will match the day Ryan captured and shared on Twitter with the heartwarming description, “Thought that everyone could use a little positive news in their lives.”

Indeed we can.

Like so many families affected by this awful virus, the Betros endured a most frightening stretch away from their loved one. Richard was first at Falmouth Hospital and then Brigham and Women’s, unable to have visitors for fear of spreading the virus.

He battled through pneumonia, through kidney failure, through being hooked to a ventilator, and they could see him only on FaceTime and video chat, their gratitude to the nurses who made that possible neither describable nor repayable.

The date Ryan will remember best is indeed March 30, when he, his mother Pamela, and his older brother Kevin placed the desperate call for an ambulance that would take 65-year-old Richard to Falmouth, the start of the journey that would keep him hospitalized for 50 days. But it really began four days earlier, when Richard wasn’t feeling well, took himself to an urgent care facility, and was advised by doctors to follow quarantine guidelines under the assumption he was COVID-19 positive.

“That morning, he really wasn’t feeling himself," Ryan said. “His basic motor skills weren’t there, even walking to the door he was just so fatigued. He was very confused. Just not really there.”

The family thought he’d be back after a day, thinking some IV fluids would correct the problem and Richard could recuperate at home.

“From there, just to give you a four-week summary, it was daily things,” Ryan said. “There really wasn’t a good day. Most days were always a fever, a fungal infection, it’s some sort of blood infection now, now he’s having dialysis, he’s having kidney failure, a mixture of all of that.”

As good as the care was at Falmouth, where Pamela knew many of the staff through her own career as a nurse and a professional nursing staffer, Richard was transferred to Brigham and Women’s, where, as Ryan says, “We were really able to start chipping away at some of these symptoms, the things that were really affecting him. He was fighting through the whole process.”

The final turn came when Richard came off the ventilator and had a tracheostomy instead. The light at the end of the 50-day tunnel was close enough to see. From day one, when Ryan figured he’d see his dad when he was back to 100 percent, to day 50, when he saw firsthand how important those daily video calls were not just to the family at home but to Richard, who thrived on feeling their support, to now, with Richard starting a new journey of recovery.

Having moved to a rehab facility, he still faces work ahead, relearning to walk, regaining small motor skills, and gaining back some of the weight that fell off his large frame.

“He does have a long road ahead,” Ryan said. “Absolutely. And I think that’s a question people are confused about. They say, ‘Oh your dad’s home, how do you feel?’ But he’s at rehab, probably has 6-8 weeks there just to be able to come home. My dad’s not going to be normal or back to himself for a very long time.”

Ryan Betro with his brother Kevin, his father Richard, and his mother Pamela. boston college

There are new normals everywhere. At BC, the football program is under new leadership, but with core values that remain the same. Hafley, hired in December after being a defensive coordinator at Ohio State, worked with his staff to make sure Ryan felt their arms around him, calling or texting regularly to make sure he and his family were coping.

“I just wanted to support him, to let him feel the support and love of all of us,” Hafley said. “I hadn’t really gotten a chance to know him and his family that well yet, but this has kind of gotten me to know him better.

"With all this going on, there is no doubt that my only concern is not when or where we’re playing or whether there will be fans or not, but nothing other than: Is our team healthy? Is their family healthy?

“When I took this job, it wasn’t just to be their football coach but to be there for him. I can’t imagine what it was like for him not being able to see or communicate with his father for that long.”

On May 20, Hafley got the text from Ryan saying that Richard had improved enough to be discharged. The tweet now seen more than 45,000 times was born.

“It was a great text, and that video was awesome, so emotional,” Hafley said.

Hafley is the one teaching the football now, but from the moment a middle school-aged Ryan Betro discovered his love for the game, back when they were living in Walpole, it was his dad who couldn’t wait to share a passion for a game he had played well into his own adult years.

It was his dad who never, ever missed a game either at Walpole High School or Lawrence Academy, who trained with him, worked out with him, and never, ever made it anything but fun.

“It is awesome to look back," Ryan said. "I don’t think a lot of people have the relationship I have with my dad. I’m definitely thankful to be able to say that.

“I’m just happy I can represent him and tell his story. It really is a miracle. He’s a fighter.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.