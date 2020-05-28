What do I miss about sports? Let me count the things

My standard answer, delivered politely because I’m charming like that, is to remember to check out the sports section after you read the important news, because it remains vibrant. We’re still writing about sports, just from more indirect angles.

What does a sportswriter write about when there are no games being played?

The question is a recurring one for a sportswriter during these weeks of isolation:

Between covering how teams and leagues are handling the pandemic, the restart efforts, features and updates on athletes whose careers are at a standstill, flashbacks and remember-when stories, assorted news, and even some personal accounts that we hope are relatable, writing about sports in a time of limited to no sports has been pleasantly hectic.

Advertisement

But it hasn’t been quite enough to prevent me from noticing how much I miss actual games, the events, and so much that surrounds them in our city.

I miss …

▪ The entire Marcus Smart experience, especially when it’s all encapsulated in one sequence, such as hitting a no-no-yes 3-pointer, then stealing the inbounds pass and teeing up another three, because why not?

▪ Kemba Walker’s near-Kyrie-level quality of play, but especially the anti-Kyrie-level joy his finds in his teammates’ success. Kevin Garnett was the best Celtic I ever saw at cheering for his teammates in a blowout win. Kemba is second.

▪ Watching Tacko Fall’s teammates go out of their way to feed him the ball during garbage time.

▪ Watching dunkmaster Javonte Green turn into the 2000 Vince Carter of garbage time. The Celtics might have the most interesting garbage-time team of all-time, now that you mention it.

▪ Jayson Tatum making three impossibly skilled dribble moves, then using his plastic-man arms to get an and-one layup rather than settling for a step-back 15-footer.

Advertisement

▪ Mike Gorman intoning, “Takes it … makes it!” when a Celtic hits a big shot.

I miss …

▪ Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley’s banter in the NESN Red Sox booth, whether offering their hitter vs. pitcher perspectives or sharing a hazy, humorous anecdote from a road trip in 1979.

▪ Joe Castiglione telling us between pitches that the boneless chicken breast is just $1.77 a pound for a limited time at Shaw’s.

▪ Watching triples go to die in Jackie Bradley Jr.’s glove

▪ Watching JBJ’s batting average shoot from .214 to .267 with one hellacious three-week hot streak.

▪ Marveling as Rafael Devers flicks a 97 m.p.h. fastball at the knees on a line into the right-center gap, then remembers as he reaches second base that he’s younger than Michael Chavis.

▪ Mookie Betts in the carmine of the Red Sox. Miss him in Dodger blue, too. You miss watching a player like that no matter where he is and what jersey he wears.

▪ Xander Bogaerts’s grace on the field — what a player he has become — and in how he handles himself.

I miss …

▪ Torey Krug weaving deftly out of the defensive zone, turning a fresh possession into a scoring chance before anyone but he sees it coming.

▪ Gregarious, gifted David Pastrnak flashing that perfect imperfect smile after scoring his daily goal or two, or even three.

▪ Zdeno Chara holding an opposing troublemaker with one arm and threatening to pummel the poor fool with the other, Big Z being the hockey definition of the long arm of the law.

Advertisement

▪ Brad Marchand’s scoring, chirping, and agitating (but he’s matured beyond licking – we think).

I miss …

▪ Guessing at what point Robert and Jonathan Kraft will first be shown and lauded on a CBS broadcast of a Patriots game. The first Patriots possession of the second quarter is always a good bet.

▪ Julian Edelman holding up the football defiantly after taking a hellacious hit but getting 7 yards on third and 6 anyway.

▪ Trying to figure out which defensive coach is doing what on the Patriots sideline. Bill Belichick is the Jedi, but Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick are two impressive Padawans.

▪ Stephon Gilmore baiting an unsuspecting young quarterback into throwing a mallard his way, and many veteran ones who should know better too.

▪ Seeing a Patriots punt sail through the air, plunge to the turf inside the 20-yard line, and realizing Matthew Slater is the first one on the scene yet again.

▪ Looking around the stands and trying to find the most random jersey. Much respect to those Patriots fans — and it’s always plural — who show up in a John Lynch gamer from 2008.

▪ Tom Brady. I miss Tom Brady. Though has he always been this weird? He has, hasn’t he?

I miss …

Advertisement

▪ Fenway, the Garden, and Gillette Stadium in the hours before a big game, when the buzz of the crowd is so palpable you can practically grab it, and I’m reminded how fortunate I am to do this for a living.

▪ Worrying about something as inconsequential as the score of a given night’s ballgame.

▪ How it was before the pandemic. I won’t forget to appreciate it when the scores have returned to that sports page and we have it back again.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.