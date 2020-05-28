Zdeno Chara is grateful for the chance to play, even if restart plan is flawed

“When you look at real life, [what] other people’s families, businesses go through, it’s one of those things we’re getting the opportunity to start almost where we ended the season. Not everybody is getting the same chance.”

“For us, we have to be grateful for the opportunity we’re getting,” he said Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters.

Both captain and conscience of the Bruins, Zdeno Chara took a global view of the NHL’s plan to return.

Once it is prudent to compete in games, possibly by the end of July, the Bruins (44-14-12) will play in a three-game, round-robin tournament to determine the Eastern Conference’s top four playoff seeds. That means a team that had 100 points through 70 games, and led the East by 8 points, could slip to the No. 4 seed.

Chara did not seem bothered by that.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” he said. “I think you have to realize that any time you have this kind of unexpected stoppage, with teams being at different points, maybe peaks of the season, different amounts of games … you have to come up with some sort of solution.

“The people involved were almost daily talking to the player reps, players, different kinds of advisers to come up with the best possible solution. I think at this point we see it’s probably the best. It does affect everyone and every team, but it’s one of those things you can’t really blame anyone or feel that it’s unfair.”

Chara was speaking from Boston, having made the long drive from his offseason home in Sarasota, Fla., with his wife Tatiana, daughter Elliz, 11, and 4-year-old twins Ben and Zack. On March 27, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared that all travelers coming to the state should self-quarantine for two weeks. The NHL is likely two weeks or more from opening its practice facilities, so Chara wouldn’t likely be delayed.

“We did all the mandatory safety precautions, actions, while we were down in Florida,” Chara said. “The same apply here in Boston. We’re just following the orders.”

The league’s elder statesman at 43 said he kept fit — big surprise there — and expects a cautious yet accelerated ramp-up to game-readiness. He accepts the risk of infection that may come.

“I’m sure even without this pandemic, every time you step on the ice there is a risk of getting injured or some sort of thing can happen,” he said. “Obviously this is a little bit different. This is something that hit us really hard, and nobody … can guarantee that nothing will happen.

"There is going to be risk involved. We’ve just got to manage what kind of risk we are willing to accept.”

He is eager to go to work, but his mind is on more than hockey.

“Definitely, you appreciate what you have,” said Chara.

“I’m so grateful I have family and I’ve been able to spend some time with them, every day play with my kids and see them interact and keep improving in their skills.

"When you have a setback like this, you kind of also want to step back and kind of take a breather from the days or the routine you were involved with for so long. Kind of makes you realize things are not always going to be perfect.

“There’s going to be some challenges in your life. You’ve just got to kind of remind yourself what worked before when you were facing some challenges and adversities, and start implementing those same routines into comebacks like we’re facing now.

"Mostly I’m very grateful and thankful that I’ve been able to have health with my family and spend some time with them.”

Official winners

Amid some confusion about how statistics for the round-robin and play-in games would be counted, the NHL sent out congratulations to stat-based award winners, several of whom are Bruins.

It remains unclear whether the next goals scored will be playoff goals or something else, but this is official: David Pastrnak, who had 48 goals through 70 games, and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin tied for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Pastrnak, 24, won his first major award and became the first Bruin to lead the league in goals since Phil Esposito had 61 in 1975. He is the second Bruin in the expansion era to do so (Esposito did it six times). The others: Bronco Horvath (1959-60), Roy Conacher (1938-39), and Cooney Weiland (1929-30).

With 12 games canceled, Pastrnak fell two goals shy of becoming the sixth Bruin, and first since Cam Neely in 1994, to score 50.

The Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy (most points, 100), and their netminders, Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, shared the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed (167). Their combined 2.39 goals against average is the team’s lowest since 2014, when Rask won the Vezina Trophy and the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy.

The only other Bruins tandems to win the Jennings: Tim Thomas and Manny Fernandez in 2009, and Andy Moog and Reggie Lemelin in 1990.

Ovechkin’s share of the Richard Trophy is his third in a row, and ninth of his career.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (43-67—110) paced the league in scoring, becoming the first German to win the Art Ross Trophy.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports