Local bestsellers for the week ending May 24

2. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

3. If It Bleeds Stephen King Scribner

4. Afterlife Julia Alvarez Algonquin Books

5. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

6. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

10. Big Summer Jennifer Weiner Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

Advertisement

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. Pelosi Molly Ball Holt

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

8. Stray: A Memoir Stephanie Danler Knopf

9. Hell and Other Destinations Madeline Albright Harper

10. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking Bill Buford Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

7. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

Advertisement

8. The Plague Albert Camus Vintage

9. The Guest Book Sarah Blake Flatiron Books

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. When Things Fall Apart Pema Chodron Shambhala

2. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

3. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

4. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

5. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

6. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

7. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

8. Unorthodox Deborah Feldman S&S

9. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

10. Save Me the Plums Ruth Reichl Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 24. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.