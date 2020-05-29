VMAs may set the stage for later awards shows

MTV is hoping to pull it all together and mount the 36th MTV Video Music Awards live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center late in the summer. The network is working with government and health agencies, according to Variety, to make it happen, with Aug. 30 as the tentative date.
The aim is a physical production at the arena, with safety a priority. MTV is, as a spokesman put it, “exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders” whether it is possible. Among the contingency plans are virtual performances and a show without an audience.
Perhaps the fate of the VMAs will indicate how the Emmys and Oscars will proceed. It has already been announced that the BET Awards, due June 28, and celebrating 20 years on the air and BET’s 40th anniversary, will not be an in-person event. The virtual show will be produced “using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” according to a BET statement.
