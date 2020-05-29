Boston Scientific, with Minnesota ties, sends letter to employees on George Floyd’s death

“George Floyd’s death reflects deeply ingrained, long-standing divisions in our society,” chief executive Mike Mahoney wrote. “And it comes at a time when the pandemic has given rise to hate and xenophobia around the world, with rampant acts of violence across the nation, and the spread of misinformation, racial stereotyping and fear.”

In response to days of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Boston Scientific sent an open letter to employees on Thursday condemning the injustice and urging workers to speak up about issues of bias and intolerance.

“Minneapolis is not just where we work,” the company’s leadership wrote. “It is a place many of us call home and where many of us raise families. We grieve what has happened in our city and the division it has wrought.”

Floyd died on Monday, and a video of the Black man being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the knee of a white law enforcement official has circled the internet since. Protests began on Tuesday, and since then there have been reports of looting and a fire set to a police precinct, among other buildings.

The Boston Scientific leadership team wrote that it will be expanding conversations with employees, offering forums where workers can share their “concerns and feelings about what happened.” The company also reminded its employees to speak up if they witness or experience mistreatment and to take advantage of the mental health resources available to them.

“[George Floyd’s] death is yet another reminder that we must continue to listen and learn from one another in safe and inclusive environments — and with respect for different perspectives and backgrounds,” the Boston Scientific team wrote. “It’s critical that we continue to talk about discrimination and injustice because dialogue — and action — is the path to a better future.”

