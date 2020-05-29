Old Reebok campus slated to be new post-merger HQ for Tufts Health, Harvard Pilgrim

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care have a new home in mind once they complete their merger this year: the former Reebok headquarters in Canton.

The two nonprofit health insurers, based in Watertown and Wellesley respectively, have lined up an agreement with property owner Spear Street Capital to occupy the entire complex, now dubbed “The Block.” The transaction was first reported by trade publication Real Estate Alert on Wednesday.

The details of the Tufts-Harvard Pilgrim move are still hazy. Neither insurer would say much, other than to issue a joint statement confirming the Real Estate Alert story. In that statement, they said several properties were considered as potential homes for the combined organization, and that “The Block in Canton has emerged as a desirable location.” The agreement with Spear Street, they said, “provides the exclusive right to further explore the building and begin drawing up plans for the new company.”