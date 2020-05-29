Five free things to do online, June 1-7

Listen to a lively discussion about US foreign policy in China during a virtual Kennedy Library Forum hosted by the JFK Presidential Library. Lucy Hornby, former Beijing deputy bureau chief for the Financial Times, and MIT professor of international management Yasheng Huang will join Anthony Saich, director of Harvard’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation. Register online to receive a link to this free event. 6 p.m. jfklibrary.org

Tuesday

Feeling Purple

Teach your kids about curiosity and using their voices during a conversation with actress Kristen Bell and designer Benjamin Hart as they talk about their new children’s book, The World Needs More Purple People. Hosted virtually by Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney at his Plainville store, An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe. 7 p.m. Save your spot by signing up via e-mail in advance. Free. anunlikelystory.com

Wednesday

Basquiat Beats

Longing for the return of night life? Don’t miss curated performances by national and local DJs inspired by Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation, an exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts. This week features DJ YVNG PAVL, a Boston-based artist who blends classic and contemporary hip-hop. Performed live on the MFA’s Instagram page. 8 p.m. mfa.org

Wednesday

Books and Conversation

Spend an evening with writer Dani Shapiro, author of the best-selling memoir Inheritance, as she converses with WGBH Radio’s Under the Radar host Callie Crossley as part of the Boston Book Festival’s “My Dinner With...” fund-raising series. Order an optional multicourse dinner for two from a special seasonal menu provided by The Catered Affair using discount code BBF2020. Registration is free, but a donation of $20 or more is suggested. 5:30 p.m. bostonbookfest.org, thecateredaffair.com/family-meal/

Friday

Virtual Veggies

Learn to cook easy veggie-friendly recipes during a Vegetarian Heritage Online Cooking Class, the latest installment of a virtual cooking event series from the nutrition nonprofit Oldways. Hosted in partnership with Age-Friendly Boston and the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park. Register in advance on Zoom. 10 a.m. Free. facebook.com/oldwaysPT/events

