For sale: Homes with backyard getaways in Franklin and Randolph

LOT SIZE 0.28 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $150,000 in 1990

PROS Enter this updated 1958 ranch through the side door, straight into a sunny family room and open kitchen with hardwood floors. There’s a newer bath in back, plus access to the big, landscaped backyard featuring an in-ground pool, patio, and garden shed. Past the eat-in kitchen—which includes granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances—a dining room leads to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. A small hallway connects to another bath and three carpeted bedrooms. There’s a one-car garage off the family room, plus laundry, storage, and a cedar closet in the basement. CONS An offer was recently accepted on this home.

Stephanie Weinstein, Coldwell Banker, 508-816-8554, stephweinstein.com

$475,000

107 PINE RIDGE DRIVE / FRANKLIN

107 Pine Ridge Drive, Franklin Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,682

LOT SIZE 0.41 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $180,000 in 1995

PROS This expanded 1964 Colonial sits in a woodsy neighborhood. Enter through the mudroom in back, which sports a storage bench and firewood cubby connected to the family room. Wall-to-wall windows in the open kitchen, dining, and sitting area overlook the backyard, with a tucked-away in-ground pool and fire pit. The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters, plus a custom walk-in pantry. Past a half bath and dining room is a family room with fireplace. A separate living room is used as an art studio. Upstairs, four bedrooms share a bath and the master has its own. CONS Upstairs baths and carpeting could use updates.

Jonathan Sweig (for sale by owner), 774-613-1184,

107PineRidgeDriveFranklin.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.