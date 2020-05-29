For Arlington cribbage players, camaraderie is still in the cards

It had a deck of cards, pegs resembling tiny birthday candles, and a wooden board with holes that circled around it like a miniature racetrack.

When Nancy Yonge was about 7 years old, she watched with increasing fascination as her parents played a game she had never seen before.

Nancy Yonge and John Santosuosso during a cribbage game held by the Retired Men's Club of Arlington before the pandemic.

She might have let the moment pass, except her parents seemed to be spending a lot of time at … whatever it was called.

Cribbage.

Yonge, who lives in Newton and concedes to being in her 60s, was soon taught the game by her parents. She had found her forever pastime.

“I’ve always been a numbers person,” said Yonge. And cribbage is all about the numbers, the points accumulated to “peg out” and win the game.

Advertisement

So it’s no surprise that a decade ago, Yonge found her way to the basement of Arlington’s St. Camillus Church, where ardent cribbage players have competed every Monday morning for the last 50 years or so. The Retired Men’s Club of Arlington would host the cribbage games, but nonmembers like Yonge were welcome to play. The entry fee: $8.

It wasn’t unusual for around 50 players to show up. Just pull up a chair. Players came from Belmont, Woburn, Winchester, Medford, Watertown, even New Hampshire. “We’ve got players in their 70s, 80s, and 90s,” said Yonge. “Many of them are playing a game that they’d almost forgotten about.”

And if they left the church basement with 20 or 30 dollars in winnings, rediscovering cribbage was all the sweeter.

The English poet Sir John Suckling, renowned for his “careless gaiety and wit,” is credited with creating cribbage in the 17th century. The game was adopted by sailors who crafted cribbage boards from whatever piece of wood or whale ivory they could find, and it became a favorite of American submariners during World War II.

Advertisement

March 9 was the last time the Arlington cribbage group met. “Everybody at that point thought something was up,” said Yonge. As much as they wanted to play on, the coronavirus closed down the church.

“We’ll be back, definitely, soon as we get the green light," she said. "Haven’t heard of anyone who said they’d stop playing. These people don’t feel like they’re old. They’re vibrant. And we’ll be playing back at the church. They wouldn’t consider going to another place.”

Winchester resident Jay Boudreau learned to play from a tenant at his house. “That was 20 to 25 years ago. I thought cribbage was interesting, but I played poker and gin rummy too, so I put cribbage on the back burner.”

Then he found the Retired Men’s Club of Arlington, which gave new meaning to the word churchgoer. “I thought ‘this is perfect.’" said Boudreau, 65, who is the de facto head of the games.

Yonge taught her husband, Christopher, how to play. “We play every night at home,” she said. “It keeps us sharp. It keeps us thinking.”

John Santosuosso, 89, took up cribbage in the Air Force. “You can learn how to play in half an hour,” said the East Boston native. “My game’s a little above average.”

Whatever skills apply to becoming an above-average player, the rule of thumb is “if you don’t get the [right] cards you’re never going to do well,” said Santosuosso, laughing.

Advertisement

In the end, it isn’t the player’s skill that matters, it’s the pleasure of congregating with old and newly made friends. Women players get a rose and a scratch ticket on their birthday. Men receive a chorus of “Happy Birthday” and a scratch ticket.

The coronavirus is a roadblock of course, but “we stay in touch by texts and phone calls,” said the vibrant, indefatigable Yonge. “I send cards to those not feeling well.”

“This club,” said Santosuosso, “is a wonderful thing.”

Though it’s closed for now, Yonge promised, “We’ll be back, definitely.”

Reach Lenny Megliola at lennymegs41@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @lennymegs.



