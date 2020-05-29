Car slams through side of home in Stoneham

A Ford Edge SUV veered off the road and tore through multiple yards, briefly becoming airborne, before it hit the side of a home at 1 Summerhill St. around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

A car slammed into a home in Stoneham after it swerved off a road Friday morning, Stoneham fire and police officials said in a statement.

The Ford partially crashed through one of the structure’s foundation walls, officials said.

A car smashed into a foundation wall of a Stoneham home Friday morning. Stoneham Fire Department

The home was occupied at the time of the crash. Two people, including the driver, were inside the Ford when it slammed into the wall, officials said.

No one was injured.

Stoneham’s building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage. Officials said the residents have been allowed to remain in the home.

The Ford’s operator will be summonsed to court for motor vehicle-related offenses. Officials said they requested for the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend the person’s license.

No further information was immediately available.

