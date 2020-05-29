Layoffs loom for Brookline school employees

"We know that each notice represents an individual or family’s financial security thrown into question, and we know the worry and fear that these notices are creating for all of our educators, staff, and families," said the email to families that was sent by Julie Schreiner-Oldham and Suzanne Federspiel, the school committee chair and vice chair.

District leaders said they hope to recall the staff and open at full capacity in the fall, but a $12.8 million town budget gap has forced the district to make hasty decisions on how to reduce expenses immediately.

The town of Brookline plans to send layoff notices to an unknown number of teachers and staff Friday amid a town budget crisis caused by the coronavirus, school committee members announced.

The email did not say which staff or how many would receive layoff notices.

The email said the pandemic has affected the town budget in numerous ways. Restaurant taxes have declined, parking meters have been suspended and commercial revenue to the town has fallen "precipitously" since March, it said.

As a result of the likely shortfall, the school committee was asked to quickly cut costs by $6.3 million, or 5.3 percent, the email said. The town has also made other cuts, it said, and plans to make more.

The note to families said the school district does not have clear guidance about whether school buildings will reopen in the fall or what conditions might be required to reopen. The district said it was asked to make the cuts quickly but will need more time to craft a full plan for what the fall might look like.

The district has already made other cuts, including $1.5 million from the central administration, but because most of the district’s budget is salaries, it is impossible to make dramatic reductions without affecting staff, the note said.

The note said the district is also looking for ways to avoid the personnel cuts including funding from the state and federal government, freezing pay increases and furloughs, but many options require negotiation with the teachers union.

"The committee is committed to maintaining as many of our employees to the greatest extent possible.The accelerated pace of this process has created challenges," the note said. "We are saddened and disappointed at finding our district in this situation, and we are doing all we can to bring the district through a difficult time."

The note said false rumors have been spreading about the cuts. The Brookline Early Education Program has not been eliminated, nor has music, arts, health and world language programs, the note said.

The district plans to hold a public meeting on June 4 at 6 p.m. to discuss the school budget, the note said.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.