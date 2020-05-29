Lobster boat catches fire off Plymouth coast

A fire broke out on a lobster boat off the coast of Plymouth Friday, fire officials said.
A Kingston man on board a boat in the Cordage Channel near the Kingston town line had been pulling traps for about an hour when he smelled smoke around 12:20 p.m., Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said in a telephone interview.
The man immediately checked the engine compartment of the 22-foot Sisu brand boat and found a small fire, which he unsuccessfully tried to extinguish, Bradley said. The lobsterman also discovered flames inside the vessel’s battery compartment.
The boat lost power and none of its radios worked. Bradley said the man, who owns the vessel and was the only person on board at the time, used his cell phone to call the Plymouth Fire Department for help.
Local commercial fishermen who were working in the area rescued the lobsterman before emergency crews arrived at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Neil Foley said.
No one was injured.
The vessel sustained heavy fire damage and was towed back to shore by the water towing fleet TowBoatUS, Foley said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
