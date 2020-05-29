Lobster boat catches fire off Plymouth coast

A fire broke out on a lobster boat off the coast of Plymouth Friday, fire officials said.

A Kingston man on board a boat in the Cordage Channel near the Kingston town line had been pulling traps for about an hour when he smelled smoke around 12:20 p.m., Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said in a telephone interview.

The man immediately checked the engine compartment of the 22-foot Sisu brand boat and found a small fire, which he unsuccessfully tried to extinguish, Bradley said. The lobsterman also discovered flames inside the vessel’s battery compartment.