Maine reports 1 death, 37 new coronavirus cases

Waldo County has reported the second highest number of deaths, with 14, officials said. Kennebec and York trail with nine deaths each, followed by Androscoggin with two deaths. Penobscot, Hancock, Franklin, and Aroostook have each reported one death.

Cumberland County reported the latest death, bringing the county’s virus-related death toll to 47, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the highest number of deaths of Maine’s counties.

Maine reported one death and 37 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, as the statewide death toll rose to 85 and cases climbed to 2,226.

Twenty-five new coronavirus cases were reported in Cumberland County as the county’s total case count rose to 1,117, the highest of any county in the state, officials said. York and Androscoggin follow with 373 cases and 269 cases, respectively.

As of Wednesday, 46,123 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

Another 53 people throughout the state have recovered from the illness, the highest single-day increase in recoveries in over two weeks, officials said. A total of 1,458 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Six more people were hospitalized, bringing the total number of people who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness to 270, officials said. Currently, 53 people are hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 12 on ventilators.

There are 138 ICU beds and 241 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

