Man, 18, arrested on gun charges in South Boston

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated May 29, 2020, 2 hours ago
Jamarie Davis, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on gun charges after officers found a loaded Glock 19 in a shoebox in South Boston Thursday afternoon.
Boston Police Department

An 18-year-old man was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in a shoebox near where the man was hiding in South Boston Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in progress by 30 Linsky Barry Court, Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers saw multiple people standing next to a car, but did not see anyone fighting.

When officers exited their cruiser, they saw a man, later identified as Jamarie Davis, of Springfield, “crouching behind a wall attempting to avoid contact with police,” authorities said.

As officers approached Davis, they saw a red shoebox “within his arm reach,” police said. Inside the box, officers found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 with 27 rounds of ammunition in a clear extended magazine, authorities said.

Davis was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.